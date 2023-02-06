"Spurs helping Arsenal in a title race" - Twitter erupts as Harry Kane becomes Tottenham's all-time top scorer in 1-0 Manchester City win

Fans on Twitter erupted after Manchester City lost the chance to cover ground on Arsenal as Pep Guardiola's team succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs won the game with talismanic striker Harry Kane scoring the only goal of the game.
The Cityzens had the chance to close the gap on Arsenal to two points as they made the trip to north London. The Gunners fell to a shock defeat against Everton in their latest Premier League clash.
Guardiola's side, however, wasn't able to do so as the defeat means they remain five points behind the league leaders, having played one game more than Mikel Arteta's lot.
Guardiola made a surprising decision as he didn't name Kevin De Bruyne in the team's first XI. While the defending champions managed to keep hold of the ball with their usual ease, they were unable to find the end product.
Despite Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez both starting against Spurs, Hugo Lloris remained unbeaten throughout the course of the game. The defeat marked the Cityzens' fourth in the league this season after 21 games.
This is the fifth time the Cityzens have failed to score at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They have lost all five games at the arena.
The game, meanwhile, marked a special occasion for Harry Kane as he became Spurs' all-time top scorer (267) with his goal. The Englishman has now also scored 200 Premier League goals.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Manchester City's surprise Premier League away loss against Spurs:
Pierre-Emile Hojberg and Harry Kane stole the show for Tottenham against Manchester City
Harry Kane proved yet again why he is considered one of the best strikers ever in the Premier League with his performance against Manchester City. Apart from Kane, Pierre-Emile Hojberg was another player who ran the show for Tottenham. The Danish midfielder was the team's engine throughout the game.
Guardiola's side will return to action on February 12 as they take on Aston Villa in a Premier League home clash. Spurs, meanwhile, will next take the trip to the King Power stadium to take on Leicester City in the league.