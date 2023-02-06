"Spurs helping Arsenal in a title race" - Twitter erupts as Harry Kane becomes Tottenham's all-time top scorer in 1-0 Manchester City win

Fans on Twitter erupted after Manchester City lost the chance to cover ground on Arsenal as Pep Guardiola's team succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs won the game with talismanic striker Harry Kane scoring the only goal of the game.

The Cityzens had the chance to close the gap on Arsenal to two points as they made the trip to north London. The Gunners fell to a shock defeat against Everton in their latest Premier League clash.

Guardiola's side, however, wasn't able to do so as the defeat means they remain five points behind the league leaders, having played one game more than Mikel Arteta's lot.

Guardiola made a surprising decision as he didn't name Kevin De Bruyne in the team's first XI. While the defending champions managed to keep hold of the ball with their usual ease, they were unable to find the end product.

Despite Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez both starting against Spurs, Hugo Lloris remained unbeaten throughout the course of the game. The defeat marked the Cityzens' fourth in the league this season after 21 games.

This is the fifth time the Cityzens have failed to score at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They have lost all five games at the arena.

The game, meanwhile, marked a special occasion for Harry Kane as he became Spurs' all-time top scorer (267) with his goal. The Englishman has now also scored 200 Premier League goals.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Manchester City's surprise Premier League away loss against Spurs:

B/R Football @brfootball Tottenham beating Manchester City but also helping Arsenal's title hopes in the process: Tottenham beating Manchester City but also helping Arsenal's title hopes in the process: https://t.co/9BKYw7rlCo

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Manchester City have now failed to score in the last 5 games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium! Manchester City have now failed to score in the last 5 games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium! ❌🔵 Manchester City have now failed to score in the last 5 games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium! https://t.co/utCWaT7gFx

Real Talk Manchester City @RealTalkMCFC Me watching City give away points again Me watching City give away points again https://t.co/Qpi8wFMr76

PATRON 🇵🇸 @Patron_MUFC Manchester United fans this weekend. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City all dropping points. Manchester United fans this weekend. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City all dropping points. https://t.co/ry701VXY1F

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



They've lost all five without ever scoring a goal Manchester City have played five games at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.They've lost all five without ever scoring a goal Manchester City have played five games at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.They've lost all five without ever scoring a goal 😳 https://t.co/zczQx6x0Kd

Manchester City @ManCity



We'll pick ourselves up and go again next week



1-0 #ManCity FULL-TIME | Defeat in North London.We'll pick ourselves up and go again next week1-0 FULL-TIME | Defeat in North London.We'll pick ourselves up and go again next week 👍⚪️ 1-0 ⚫️ #ManCity https://t.co/GV4QPeGiKC

Football Daily @footballdaily Manchester City's wait for a win at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium continues Manchester City's wait for a win at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium continues 💥⏰ https://t.co/oECLv5XfMJ

Le African Gooner @leafricangooner When Tottenham Hotspur win but it’s against your title rivals Manchester City When Tottenham Hotspur win but it’s against your title rivals Manchester City 😂 https://t.co/2vS9iIzPkO

The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



Harry Kane becomes

Striker becomes third player to score 200 Premier League goals

Tottenham have won last four PL home games against



#TOTMCI FT: Tottenham 1-0 Manchester CityHarry Kane becomes #THFC 's all-time leading goalscorerStriker becomes third player to score 200 Premier League goalsTottenham have won last four PL home games against #MCFC by an aggregate score of 6-0 FT: Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City⭐ Harry Kane becomes #THFC's all-time leading goalscorer⚽ Striker becomes third player to score 200 Premier League goals⚪ Tottenham have won last four PL home games against #MCFC by an aggregate score of 6-0#TOTMCI https://t.co/whi8Kj2B0c

𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 @TenHagBalI



Arsenal drop points.

City drop points.

Newcastle drop points.



Manchester United gain 3pts. Brilliant stuff. Top weekend of football.Arsenal drop points.City drop points.Newcastle drop points.Manchester United gain 3pts. Brilliant stuff. Top weekend of football.Arsenal drop points.City drop points.Newcastle drop points.Manchester United gain 3pts. Brilliant stuff.😍 https://t.co/fWC7T5IVQL

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Huge win for Spurs (and Arsenal). Harry Kane scores the only goal in a 1-0 win over Manchester City and in doing so becomes Spurs' all-time record scorer (267) and reaches 200 Premier League goals. Huge win for Spurs (and Arsenal). Harry Kane scores the only goal in a 1-0 win over Manchester City and in doing so becomes Spurs' all-time record scorer (267) and reaches 200 Premier League goals.👏 https://t.co/Qi2cQVV3lY

Danny Corcoran @calcio_danny Five years of title races where Manchester City never slip up and now they do this as soon as we’re bad? Five years of title races where Manchester City never slip up and now they do this as soon as we’re bad? https://t.co/AGMhueYoyX

WelBeast @WelBeast In case you were having a meltdown after Arsenal lost to Everton thinking Manchester City would win and close down the gap on Arsenal to 2 points, I'm here to remind you that Manchester City having played a game more, are still 5 points behind Arsenal. You're welcome. In case you were having a meltdown after Arsenal lost to Everton thinking Manchester City would win and close down the gap on Arsenal to 2 points, I'm here to remind you that Manchester City having played a game more, are still 5 points behind Arsenal. You're welcome.

Squawka @Squawka



And they still haven't scored at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Manchester City have lost away to Spurs for the FOURTH consecutive time in the Premier League.And they still haven't scored at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Manchester City have lost away to Spurs for the FOURTH consecutive time in the Premier League. And they still haven't scored at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. 👀 https://t.co/Sy6gWkJz0m

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



1-0

2-0

2-0

1-0

1-0



An unhappy hunting ground for Pep Guardiola... 🤯 Manchester City's record at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:1-02-02-01-01-0An unhappy hunting ground for Pep Guardiola... 🤯 Manchester City's record at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:❌ 1-0❌ 2-0❌ 2-0❌ 1-0❌ 1-0😰 An unhappy hunting ground for Pep Guardiola... https://t.co/pmEbGE3MTZ

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Arsenal

Manchester City

Newcastle

Liverpool

Chelsea



Not a bad three days. Premier League sides to drop points this weekend:ArsenalManchester CityNewcastleLiverpoolChelseaNot a bad three days. Premier League sides to drop points this weekend:Arsenal 🔴Manchester City 🔵Newcastle ⚫⚪Liverpool 🔴Chelsea 🔵Not a bad three days. 😉👹 https://t.co/8Yi5h7t5Z8

𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐚'𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐫 @CantonasCoIIar Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester City all dropped points this weekend. Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester City all dropped points this weekend. https://t.co/ZrN4IHbgPh

Ødegaard Enthusiast 💭 @AFCTempo Emerson Royal cashed in on his Cafu token against Manchester City… there’s tears of joy in my eyes Emerson Royal cashed in on his Cafu token against Manchester City… there’s tears of joy in my eyes https://t.co/Kax0Hr47PI

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad FT: Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City.



1. Arsenal (50)

2. Manchester City (45)

3. Manchester United (42)

4. Newcastle United (40)

5. Tottenham (39) FT: Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City.1. Arsenal (50)2. Manchester City (45)3. Manchester United (42)4. Newcastle United (40)5. Tottenham (39) https://t.co/ViEzJX0k6X

Madima @MaanoMadima South African Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo after Tottenham Hotspur scored against Manchester City: South African Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo after Tottenham Hotspur scored against Manchester City: https://t.co/40Jrs1vj3B

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball Disappointment for Manchester City who fail to take advantage of Arsenal's defeat at Goodison Park. Disappointment for Manchester City who fail to take advantage of Arsenal's defeat at Goodison Park. https://t.co/XalL9eyP59

The Coaches' Voice @CoachesVoice



Solid defensive structure, effective high press and dangerous on the counter-attack. A performance Conte would be proud of.



#THFC Congratulations Cristian Stellini, who leads Tottenham to an impressive win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, in Antonio Conte’s absence.Solid defensive structure, effective high press and dangerous on the counter-attack. A performance Conte would be proud of. Congratulations Cristian Stellini, who leads Tottenham to an impressive win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, in Antonio Conte’s absence.Solid defensive structure, effective high press and dangerous on the counter-attack. A performance Conte would be proud of. 🇮🇹⚪️#THFC https://t.co/pfLRKUo8r6

Alabi @the_Lawrenz Tottenham 1 - 0 Manchester city



Arsenal Fans right now ; Tottenham 1 - 0 Manchester city Arsenal Fans right now ; https://t.co/W8XhEJIp5U

WelBeast @WelBeast If you have a problem with me, an Arsenal fan, supporting our rivals Tottenham Hotspur to beat Manchester City in order improve Arsenal's chances of winning the league title then go and drink bleach. I don't care. If you have a problem with me, an Arsenal fan, supporting our rivals Tottenham Hotspur to beat Manchester City in order improve Arsenal's chances of winning the league title then go and drink bleach. I don't care.

HT @half_turn Spurs helping Arsenal in a title race.. Written in the stars. Spurs helping Arsenal in a title race.. Written in the stars.

Barstool Football @StoolFootball TOTTENHAM HAVE BEATEN MANCHESTER CITY TO STIR UP THE TITLE-RACE ONCE AGAIN! 🤯 TOTTENHAM HAVE BEATEN MANCHESTER CITY TO STIR UP THE TITLE-RACE ONCE AGAIN! 🤯📈 https://t.co/k7p3Dpx2Iq

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Harry Kane’s game by numbers vs. Manchester City:



38 touches

4 ground duels won

2/2 long balls completed

2 shots on target

2 key passes

1 goal



Premier League legend. 🥇 Harry Kane’s game by numbers vs. Manchester City:38 touches 4 ground duels won 2/2 long balls completed 2 shots on target 2 key passes1 goalPremier League legend. 🥇 https://t.co/bhTFGiGJ4E

Suhail @SuhailChowdhary 22 year old Erling Haaland has made Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City worst. 22 year old Erling Haaland has made Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City worst.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% dribbles completed

83% pass accuracy

46 touches

8 ball recoveries

5 ground duels won

3 tackles won

2 interceptions

1 key pass

1 big chance created

1 assist



Ran the midfield. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s game by numbers vs. Manchester City:100% dribbles completed83% pass accuracy46 touches8 ball recoveries5 ground duels won3 tackles won2 interceptions1 key pass1 big chance created1 assistRan the midfield. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s game by numbers vs. Manchester City:100% dribbles completed 83% pass accuracy46 touches8 ball recoveries 5 ground duels won 3 tackles won 2 interceptions 1 key pass1 big chance created1 assistRan the midfield. 🏃 https://t.co/dZaCEdQpFf

Pierre-Emile Hojberg and Harry Kane stole the show for Tottenham against Manchester City

Spurs v Manchester City - Premier League

Harry Kane proved yet again why he is considered one of the best strikers ever in the Premier League with his performance against Manchester City. Apart from Kane, Pierre-Emile Hojberg was another player who ran the show for Tottenham. The Danish midfielder was the team's engine throughout the game.

Guardiola's side will return to action on February 12 as they take on Aston Villa in a Premier League home clash. Spurs, meanwhile, will next take the trip to the King Power stadium to take on Leicester City in the league.

Poll : 0 votes