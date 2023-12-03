"Spurs are holding 5", "This is going to be tight" - Mixed reaction from fans as Manchester City name starting XI against Tottenham

Manchester City fans have given polarizing reactions to Pep Guardiola's starting lineup to face Tottenham Hotspur today (December 3).

Guardiola has made just one change to the side that drew 1-1 with Liverpool last weekend. Josko Gvardiol comes into defense, replacing Nathan Ake who drops to the bench.

Ederson starts in goal, with Kyle Walker and Ruben Dias joining Gvardiol in defense. Rodri is partnered in midfield with Manuel Akanji, with Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Jeremy Doku, and Erling Haaland in an extremely attacking lineup.

Manchester City head into their encounter with Tottenham third in the league, four points behind leaders. It looks set to be a tantalizing title race potentially between the Cityzens, the Gunners, and second-placed Liverpool.

City fans are unsure what today's game will hold and are intrigued by Guardiola's starting XI. The reigning Premier League champions beat Spurs 4-2 at the Etihad in the same fixture last season.

However, Tottenham have made a promising start to this season, albeit losing their last three consecutive games. Ange Postecoglou's side sit sixth in the league and their drop-off in form has been the result of a defensive injury crisis.

Thus, Manchester City's attackers might enjoy themselves against a depleted Spurs backline. Emerson Royal is playing as a makeshift center-back and Ben Davies is pulling the same shift at left center-back.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hints he could extend his contract ahead of Tottenham clash

Pep Guardiola could prolong his stay at the Etihad.

Guardiola's current deal with Manchester City expires in June 2025. Many rival fans are waiting for the day the Spanish tactician leaves the Etihad so that their club can potentially take over.

The former Barcelona manager has been the most successful coach in City's history. He guided the Cityzens to the continental treble last season, winning their first-ever UEFA Champions League.

However, fans' confidence that Guardiola might depart in 2025 could be in jeopardy as he's suggested he could yet sign another extension. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Well yeah, of course! But I can also leave tomorrow. One year is a long time in football. I arrive with long hair and look at what happened."

Guardiola was appointed Manchester City boss in July 2016. He's overseen 320 wins in 434 games, winning five Premier League titles. Many deem him to be the greatest manager in English football history.