"Stamp your authority!" - Frank McAvennie explains why Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn't be next Manchester United captain 

Former West Ham United forward Frank McAvennie has urged new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to pick the next captain, discounting Cristiano Ronaldo as a candidate. According to McAvennie, players shouldn’t have a say in the selection as many of them will not be at the club in the 2022-23 season.

Ronaldo emerged as Manchester United’s leading goalscorer in the recently concluded 2021-22 season, bagging 24 goals in 38 games across competitions. He ended the season as the third-highest goalscorer in the Premier League with 18 goals, with only Mohamed Salah and Heung-min Son (both 23) scoring more than him.

Despite performing admirably for the Red Devils, not everyone sees his return in a positive light, including Wayne Rooney (via Goal). McAvennie has not expressed such concerns but does not think the Portuguese should get the captain’s armband next season.

The former striker claimed that the 37-year-old would not be at the club beyond the 2022-23 season, making him unfit for the responsibility. He also slammed the idea of picking a captain based on player votes and asked Ten Hag to stamp his authority in appointing Harry Maguire’s replacement.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said:

“Why they are listening to those players, how can you have a vote? Most of the players won’t be there next season. Ronaldo can’t get it because he won’t be there the season after. I would have thought Bruno Fernandes would have been the ideal character.”

He added:

“He would be ideal. There are a lot of players who they have to get rid of, so why should they be allowed to vote? The manager has to make a decision, stamp your authority if there is a conflict between the players.”

Manchester United could pick Ronaldo as their next captain

Ignoring McAvennie’s advice, Manchester United could very well pick the legendary No. 7 as their next skipper, and we believe it could be a good bet for the short term.

The Portugal skipper leads regularly makes match-winning contributions, is a model athlete, and has a commanding personality inside the dressing room.

Ten Hag has already expressed his desire to work with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner (via The Daily Mail), proving that he’s in his plans for next season.

Keeping that in mind, seeing the former Real Madrid man take up the armband hardly seems out of the realm of possibility.

