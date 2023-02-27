Stan Collymore heaps praise on 'rejuvenated' Manchester United star after impressive performance in Carabao Cup final

Former Liverpool player Stan Collymore has heaped praise on Manchester United star Fred after his impressive display in the Carabao Cup final. He believes that the Brazilian has rejuvenated under Erik ten Hag and has grown in confidence.

Fred has been on an impressive run under Ten Hag and has sealed his place in the starting XI. Along with Casemiro, the Brazilian has formed a formidable partnership and is helping the Red Devils win matches consistently.

In his CaughtOffside column, Collymore could not hold himself back from praising Manchester United. He started off with the work Ten hag has done and said:

"The impressive thing about Man United and their performance against Newcastle in the EFL Cup final on Sunday was how comfortable they were overall. Don't get me wrong, Newcastle were really good at times, they came flying out of the blocks early on and did create a fair few chances, but Man United looked like a team with great belief, and that is a testament to the job Erik Ten Hag has done."

He continued:

"He took over a team that looked down and out at times and although there's no denying that Casemiro has transformed them, it wasn't a guarantee. Players can move clubs and it doesn't always work out but that hasn't happened with the Brazilian at all."

Speaking about Fred and his form, the former Liverpool player added:

"Fred has also been rejuvenated under Ten Hag. He looks like a player that's had an arm put around him by his manager and starting him on Sunday was a brave decision but it shows Ten Hag has belief in him and that kind of treatment is only going to grow a player's confidence."

Manchester United still alive in all competitions

Manchester United won the Carabao Cup on Sunday and are now aiming to add more silverware. They face West Ham United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

They have been drawn against Spanish side Real Betis in the Europa League and will be confident of making it past the Round of 16. The Red Devils are also in the Premier League title race as sit just eight points behind Arsenal with 14 games to play.

