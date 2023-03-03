Stan Collymore makes score prediction for Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United

Pundit and former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has predicted a draw between the Reds and Manchester United this Sunday (March 5). He believes there will be a 1-1 draw at Anfield, with both sides happy with the result.

Manchester United are in top form right now and are still in a celebratory mood after winning the Carabao Cup last weekend. They travel to face Liverpool this week in the league and will be keen on getting all three points.

The Red Devils are on a four-game winning streak across competitions. However, Collymore believes the run will come to an end with a 1-1 draw at Anfield. Writing in his CaughtOffside column, he said:

"The feature Premier League game this weekend is of course Liverpool hosting Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday. I've been involved in and watched so many of these games to be weary of expecting a spectacle. I'm not saying it won't be a good game, but I'm not expecting a goal-fest.

"There's too much pride at stake. ManUnited haven't won at Anfield in their last six visits and Liverpool will be determined not to lose that stat on Sunday."

He added:

"I'm sure both sides will have their share of chances, but ultimately, I expect them to cancel each other out. I think [Erik] Ten Hag and Jurgen Klopp will be very cautious when it comes to over-committing players in the opposition's final third so it may come down to a moment of magic, or individual brilliance.

"I could be wrong, but my prediction for the game is a very hard-fought score draw – I'm going with 1-1. I think both sides would be happy with that before moving on to the next one."

Manchester United looking to add more pressure on Liverpool

Liverpool have struggled this season and are finding it hard to make it to the Top Four. They are six points off Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand, but that could change this week if they lose to Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag's side, third in the league table, will be looking to make it five wins in a row in all competitions to keep their confidence high. They won 2-0 against Newcastle United last week in the Carabao Cup and defeated West Ham United in the FA Cup clash midweek.

