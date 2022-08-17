"Stand up now and speak" - Gary Neville urges Cristiano Ronaldo to clear the air with Manchester United fans immediately

Former Premier League defender Gary Neville has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to 'tell Manchester United fans the truth' about his future. The 37-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

He wants to join a side that could offer him Champions League football in the ongoing season, as per Sky Sports.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was visibly frustrated after United's second consecutive league loss, which came against Brentford, and snubbed a handshake from manager Erik ten Hag. It has raised questions about his attitude and desire to play for Manchester United.

However, the forward has hit back at the rumors, claiming the truth will emerge in a 'couple of weeks' through an Instagram comment.

Gary Neville believes the Red Devils are 'in crisis and need leaders to lead' and has called on Cristiano Ronaldo to sort out his future and reveal the 'truth' rather than wait till the end of the transfer window.

"Why does the greatest player of all time [in my opinion] have to wait two weeks to tell Manchester United fans the truth? Stand up now and speak. The club is in crisis and it needs leaders to lead. He's the only one who can grab this situation by the scruff of the neck!" Neville posted on Twitter.

As per Guillem Balague [via Unitedinfocus], Atletico Madrid have emerged as a potential destination for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Diego Simeone's side are believed to be interested in signing the former Juventus star to replace Luis Suarez, who left the club after the expiration of his contract this summer.

Manchester United reportedly struggling to sign a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United's woes could deepen if Cristiano Ronaldo decides to leave the club this summer. The Red Devils are reportedly struggling to sign a replacement for the 37-year-old.

They have reportedly identified Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha as a potential replacement. However, as per Mundo Deportivo, the Brazilian has no desire to join the Red Devils this summer.

The 23-year-old is believed to be happy in the Spanish capital and is reluctant to entertain the thought of leaving Diego Simeone's side this summer.

With just two weeks to go before the close of the transfer window, United could struggle to find a replacement.

United could therefore be left desperately short of attacking options and goals if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club this summer.

