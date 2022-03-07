“Standing there like he is waiting for a bus” – Roy Keane launches scathing attack on Manchester United man’s work rate after 4-1 loss to City

Manchester United legend Roy Keane provided a scathing review of Fred’s performance in the 4-1 derby loss to Manchester City on Sunday. Keane had previously claimed that Fred was simply not good enough to play for Manchester United on a regular basis.

The former United midfielder appeared to have softened his stance after a brief resurgence which saw Fred score a goal against Leeds United. However, Keane singled out the Brazilian midfielder for being static during City’s second goal whilst speaking on Sky Sports. He said:

"Look at Fred. You are fighting for your life and you have got a midfielder who is standing there like he is waiting for a bus.”

He added:

"Your instinct must be, 'I've got to go back towards my goal.' [Victor] Lindelof's defending has got to be better, [Harry] Maguire's got to do better of course. But Fred is just stood there. And you tell me he can play?"

B/R Football @brfootball Arsenal are now in fourth place and have two games in hand over Manchester United. Playing like they want it Arsenal are now in fourth place and have two games in hand over Manchester United. Playing like they want it ✨ https://t.co/mUtRm0L7GO

Fred produced a listless performance against Manchester City and was not in the game after the first 20-25 minutes. The Brazilian was outclassed and could be seen running around without direction for much of the match.

Roy Keane goes on full-blown rant after Manchester United’s derby embarrassment

Roy Keane was obviously angry after the defeat and singled out other players for their performances. He continued:

“Your own pride has to kick in at some stage. I was getting really frustrated, I can forgive mistakes but you have to put your body on the line. Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Maguire, Rashford came on, I could go on, gave up four goals and City didn't have to be at their best at all. Shame on them.”

He added:

"Once the third goal went in, the game was over. They threw the towel in, the white flag came up."

Ever since Alex Ferguson left, a number of managers have come and gone while several players have stayed on. At this point of time, it seems as if the players deserve to be criticized more than anyone else at the helm of the club.

Most successful tactical systems require the eleven players on the pitch to work hard and outrun their opponents. Sir Alex Ferguson always made sure that his teams worked hard even when the going got tough.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "These guys it's all about how am I looking, am I looking the part? Are my boots nice? Hows my hair looking? Just play the game." 🤬



Roy Keane goes full box-office with an explosive rant about Manchester United 🗣 "These guys it's all about how am I looking, am I looking the part? Are my boots nice? Hows my hair looking? Just play the game." 🤬Roy Keane goes full box-office with an explosive rant about Manchester United https://t.co/lRUBs1nyTB

However, this Manchester United team appears to be full of players who simply do not want to run. The most obvious conclusion to make is that it is the players who were responsible for the sacking of both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

While fans were right in their criticism of Solskjaer during the final weeks of his reign, his comments and overall demeanor make perfect sense, in retrospect. The team appears to be full of inconsistent stars and passengers who are simply not good enough to compete for trophies.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar