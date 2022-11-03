Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is back in training ahead of their crucial Premier League match against Chelsea this Sunday (November 5).

The Gunners' star walked off injured in their last match against Nottingham Forest last weekend. While his team won the game comfortably, there were worries about his fitness as he has been a key component for them this season.

However, Saka has alleviated those worries with an Instagram post announcing his return to training. He captioned it:

"The Lord is my strength 😃"

His quick return has been praised by his England teammate and Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw. Shaw reacted to the news with a comment (reported via HITC):

"Starboy ❤"

Former Chelsea defender and the duo's compatriot Fikayo Tomori also reacted to the news with two praying emojis.

England stars Fikayo Tomori and Luke Shaw reacted to Bukayo Saka's latest Instagram post.

Saka's return will boost Arsenal's strength and they will be favorites to win the game this weekend.

While Chelsea have steadied the ship since the departure of Thomas Tuchel, they have faltered in their last two Premier League matches. They largely came out second-best in a tactical battle against Manchester United and were thoroughly beaten by Brighton & Hove Albion last week.

The Blues are also in the middle of a defensive injury crisis with players like Ben Chilwell, Reece James, and Wesley Fofana all on the sidelines.

Arsenal, by contrast, have the majority of their starting XI fit and firing ahead of the game at Stamford Bridge. The Gunners are currently at the top of the Premier League table, two points ahead of Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's men blanked Nottingham Forest 5-0 last weekend and will be keen to add to their points tally against the Blues. Arsenal have a dead-rubber mid-week tie to deal with at home to FC Zurich in the UEFA Europa League before their weekend clash in London.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka's return will boost morale in the England camp as well

The joy emerging from Bukayo Saka's quick return possibly has a lot to do with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar set to start later this month.

England are already set to be without Kalvin Phillips, Reece James, Kyle Walker and possibly Ben Chilwell at the showpiece event due to injuries. Consequently, Saka's return will boost morale in the camp.

The Englishman has been in brilliant form this season, registering five goals and five assists in 17 games across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes