“Start engraving his name on the Ballon d’Or” – Fans claim Karim Benzema is the ‘best player in the world’ after Real Madrid heroics against Chelsea 

Real Madrid fans believe Karim Benzema should win the Ballon d'Or this year following his winner against Chelsea in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash.

Los Blancos suffered a 2-3 loss but secured their semi-final berth thanks to a 5-4 aggregate win.

In a pulsating second-leg encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Blues took a 3-0 lead to turn around their first-leg deficit (1-3). They were just a few minutes away from the semi-final when Rodrygo's wondergoal in the 80th minute took the clash to extra time.

Midway through the first period of the additional thirty minutes, Benzema headed home from a Vinicius Junior cross in the 96th minute to seal Real Madrid's place in the semi-final.

Benzema's winning goal showed just how important he is to Los Blancos, having bagged a sensational hat-trick at Stamford Bridge last week.

The Frenchman is having the season of his life, with tonight's goal being his 13th in his previous nine appearances and his 38th of the season in as many games.

Fans took to Twitter to shower Benzema with praise, with many considering the striker to be the frontrunner for the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

Here are some of the best reactions to his late winner:

Karim Benzema Ballon d'Or say nothing.

This man,without a doubt is the best player in the world right now. Only he deserves the Ballon d'Or. KARIM BENZEMA appreciate tweet.

Another big Karim Benzema goal. His 14th in nine games. Four of five in the tie. Will likely have to get past him to win the Ballon d'Or.

Whatever happens until the end of the season, Benzema deserves the Ballon d'Or.

Pena Cartel @PenaCartel Real Madrid have scored 8 goals to eliminate PSG and Chelsea.



7 of them scored by Benzema.



Real Madrid have scored 8 goals to eliminate PSG and Chelsea. 7 of them scored by Benzema. Give him his Ballon d'Or

Nobody' gonna have issues with it if Benzema wins the Ballon d'Or. He's been unbelievable this season.



He’s been unbelievable this season. Nobody’ gonna have issues with it if Benzema wins the Ballon d’Or. He’s been unbelievable this season.

Ballon d'Or only has one name on it this year. Karim Mostafa Benzema.

Rio Ferdinand believes Sir Alex Ferguson regrets not bringing Karim Benzema to Manchester United

Before the blockbuster clash in the Spanish capital, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand stated that Karim Benzema is currently the best striker in the world. He also claimed that Sir Alex Ferguson regrets not acquiring the striker in 2009.

Speaking as a pundit on BT Sport, as per The Mail, Ferdinand said:

"When I played against him I realized immediately he was a top level player.

"Benzema is one of the players Sir Alex will be most gutted he didn't get. I thought it (a transfer to United) was going to happen."

Having snubbed Manchester United for Real Madrid in 2009, Benzema has become a club legend at the Bernabeu, scoring 317 goals in 597 games. He was also a key member of the team that won four Champions League titles in five seasons.

38 goals, 12 scored in UCL.



38 official games this season. 38 goals, 12 scored in UCL. Karim Benzema.

Ferdinand also believes the striker is aiding the development of 21-year-old winger Vinicius Junior, who has had a breakout season at the club. He added:

"He's got no better example than Benzema. Benzema's taken him under his wing. They've got a relationship now."

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh