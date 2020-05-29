Keown has called on Arsenal to let both Luiz and Mustafi go. (Picture: Sportskeeda)

EPL defenders David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi should be let go by Arsenal this summer, as they aim to rebuild under head coach Mikel Arteta, according to club legend Martin Keown.

Keown, who made 323 EPL appearances during his career, believes that an "awful lot of work" needs to be done to fix the Gunners' defensive woes in future.

Arsenal are looking to cut costs during the coronavirus pandemic, at a time where many EPL players' futures remain uncertain - not least those with expiring deals in north London.

Luiz, a surprise deadline day acquisition from EPL rivals Chelsea in August 2019, is expected to leave on a free transfer this summer. His contract was initially a one-year deal, with the option to extend, which Arsenal have not yet tabled and are not expecting to.

Mustafi, Sokratis and Rob Holding could also be made available in the coming months, while Keown said tough decisions must be made during an exclusive talKSPORT interview.

He broke down the deal's finances before questioning the logic behind their move, telling presenter Jim White that Luiz isn't as good as he once was in the EPL.

"David Luiz concerns me because if you're going to pay £7m for him, give him £5m wages and he's only going to be there for one season, I'm not sure about the wisdom of that.

Is he a proper defender? Can he play in a back four? His best defending came when he was in a back three at Chelsea when they won the Premier League [in 2016-17]. It's the most crucial area which he [Mikel Arteta] has to get right."

1 - David Luiz is the first player to be sent off against Chelsea in the Premier League, having previously played for the Blues in the competition, since Vinnie Jones in December 1995. Calamity. #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/C8b3BL9ezC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2020

Advertisement

EPL legend Keown lenient with Arsenal's other defenders

As for Sokratis and Holding's futures, Keown was willing to show more patience.

Sokratis turns 32 next month but has displayed more defensive quality than Luiz - despite being prone to individual mistakes too.

24-year-old Holding seemed promising and asserted himself as a first-team regular before suffering a ruptured ACL during their EPL draw against Manchester United in December 2018, an injury which halted his progress dramatically.

Holding's progress was derailed after sustaining a ruptured cruciate ligament against Manchester United

"Holding's been injured, it's hard to judge him, probably deserves another opportunity. I think that Sokratis could be a useful defender but I can understand the uncertainty of giving David Luiz a new deal. Do they start to be harsh and make those key decisions? If Luiz isn't the answer, then he has to go now.

He doesn't enjoy being in wide positions in the back four, tends to bring people down and Mustafi, although Arteta has got a bit of a tune out of him, we know Mustafi isn't quite at the level as well."

Although criticism has come too easily his way, Mustafi appeared like a different player under Arteta's wing in recent months before the coronavirus shutdown in March.

He started all but one of Arsenal's last six EPL games and looks determined to prove critics wrong, as speculation over his future has continued to linger after Unai Emery's dismissal.

Nonetheless, EPL legend Keown is not convinced.

"[Defence] is the most crucial area for Arteta to get right." ✅



"He [Luiz] doesn't enjoy being in wide positions." 👎



"I can't see that being the long-term partnership." ❌@MartinKeown5 says the time might be right for #AFC to let David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi leave. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/MHQYUdKwWq — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 29, 2020

"You go to a football club, you have to make your mark and if it doesn't happen you have to hold your hands up. I think both players will have to do that... I can't see that being a long-term partnership in tne Arsenal defence."

Arsenal will certainly be tested defensively once the EPL season resumes on June 17.

They travel to defending champions Manchester City, before further away games at Brighton and Southampton as Arteta's men look to finish the 2019-20 campaign on a high.