“Start him” – Jamie Carragher urges Klopp to include 23-year-old star in Liverpool lineup against Everton 

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher reckons striker Darwin Nunez should start in the Reds' Premier League clash against Everton on Saturday (September 3).

The Uruguayan striker joined the Anfield outfit this summer for a club-record fee of €100 million. He had a good start to the season, contributing a goal and assist in their 2-2 draw against Fulham in their league opener. However, the 23-year-old was sent off in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace after he headbutted defender Joachim Andersen.

Roberto Firmino has taken Nunez's place in the starting XI since then and has performed exceptionally well. Following their 2-1 defeat at Manchester United, the Brazilian starred in the 9-0 win over Bournemouth with two goals and three assists. He also scored in their midweek 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

With the Reds now set to face Everton on Saturday, Nunez will be back after serving his three-match suspension. That leaves manager Jurgen Klopp to choose between Firmino and his new signing to start against Everton.

Carragher has said that the Uruguayan should start the Merseyside Derby. He tweeted:

“Start him! Firmino has been great the last two games, but three games in a week won’t be easy for him. Nunez has been training, & it’s one of the few areas we can freshen up with the quick turnaround.”

Liverpool could also have forward Diogo Jota in contention for the first time this season after he has recovered from a hamstring injury. However, the Portuguese is likely to feature as a substitute.

“He is really happy to be back" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez

Ahead of the Merseyside derby, Klopp said that Nunez looks more settled at Anfield and has 'learned the lesson' after getting sent off. He said (via the Mirror):

“He (Nunez) has learned the lesson. He is in really good shape. We won the last two games, so we don't see it as a bad thing, the time he was out, as we could help him, he looks really settled now. He is really happy to be back. Always I give him a high five, but I gave him a slap on the neck so he remembers. His English hasn't improved that much in 15 days, though.”

Liverpool are sixth in the standings after winning only two of their opening five games. They will now look to beat their city rivals at Goodison Park to build on their two-game winning streak.

