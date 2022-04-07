"Start making brave decisions" - Jamie Carragher urges Erik ten Hag to sell Cristiano Ronaldo and another Manchester United superstar 

Jamie Carragher has urged potential Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to sell Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba this summer. The Liverpool legend believes the duo should not be at the club next season if the manager wants to establish his authority.

Manchester United have reportedly zeroed in on the current Ajax boss as their new manager. The Red Devils were on the hunt for a new manager since sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last year but wanted to wait and find the perfect candidate.

It came down to Ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino, and the Ajax coach seems to have won the race.

Carragher was speaking to CBS Sports when he said:

"I think it's a brave decision. The easy choice would have been Pochettino because he's been in the Premier League before, so they've gone for a manager who's not been in the Premier League. They've always gone with the established name if you like in terms of Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal. So what I mean by this is he's not managed at a big club and he is seen as this up-and-coming coach, 'he's new, he's fresh' and Pochettino's not, he's actually older than Pochettino, which some people don't seem to actually know.

"I don't think he's getting picked for the fact of just what he's done for Ajax in terms of being successful because you expect that at Ajax. But what they've done in the Champions League in terms of getting to the semi-final, how they play their football, their performance in the group stage this season. They'll be disappointed to go out to Benfica but I think it's a brave choice because I do think Manchester United now need to start making brave decisions, and some of them about the players as well, in terms of Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo need to go."

Ajax deny agreement with Manchester United

While widespread reports suggest Manchester United are set to appoint Ten Hag in the summer, Ajax have denied an agreement.

Reports suggest the manager has a €2 million release clause and the Red Devils are expected to activate it soon.

