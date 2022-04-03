"Starting to put a plan in place" - Gary Neville hails 'clever' Jurgen Klopp for tactical changes in Liverpool vs Watford game

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has hailed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his excellent team selection following the Reds' 2-0 win against Watford.

Jurgen Klopp's side secured a crucial victory against the Hornets at Anfield despite not being at their usual best. That helped the Reds stay within a point of league leaders Manchester City, who beat Burnley 2-0.

Neville has hailed the Liverpool manager's excellent decision-making to influence the game and keep his team fresh for upcoming matches.

The Merseyside club have some big games coming up back-to-back. Klopp's side play Benfica and Manchester City twice in the next couple of weeks. They alsi have the North West Derby and the Merseyside Derby to contend with.

Neville has suggested that Klopp gets the most out of 'a great squad' with 'great firepower'. He has labelled Klopp 'clever' for making optimum use of his squad depth.

“I watched Liverpool,” said Neville on The Gary Neville Podcast on Sky Sports.

He added:

"Gomez plays right-back. He has Mane on the bench. Diaz is on the bench. Doesn’t play Fabinho and then brings him on later on in the game."

Liverpool FC @LFC th @PremierLeague game in charge



Jürgen Klopp A 160th win to mark histh @PremierLeague game in chargeJürgen Klopp A 160th win to mark his 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣th @PremierLeague game in charge 👏Jürgen Klopp ❤ https://t.co/Fo03m5aaXX

“So, he is clever Jurgen Klopp. He’s got Benfica twice. Manchester City twice. Massive games coming up. And he is starting to put a plan in place. But he has got such a great squad. Great firepower," said Neville.

The 47-year-old also credited City for responding well to the Reds' victory, as Pep Guardiola's side ensured all three points against Burnley.

Neville believes both Klopp and Guardiola are 'wonderful' managers, adding:

“I thought it might be a little bit awkward for Manchester City. But they responded well. Liverpool weren’t brilliant. But they got the job done."

Neville continued:

“Liverpool and Man City are exceptional teams. They are able to fall below their best, get the job done and do it comfortably because they have authority and strength. Right the way through the club. The managers, in particular, are absolutely wonderful.”

Liverpool on course for unprecedented quadruple

Liverpool have the opportunity to become the first-ever club in English football to win the quadruple.

They have already clinched the League Cup and are in contention for the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup.

SPORTbible @sportbible



🥇 Jurgen Klopp - 160

🥈 Jose Mourinho - 158

🥉 Sir Alex Ferguson - 152

Arsene Wenger - 146



Unbelievable. Jurgen Klopp has the most wins as a manager after 250 Premier league games in Premier League history.🥇 Jurgen Klopp - 160🥈 Jose Mourinho - 158🥉 Sir Alex Ferguson - 152Arsene Wenger - 146Unbelievable. Jurgen Klopp has the most wins as a manager after 250 Premier league games in Premier League history.🥇 Jurgen Klopp - 160🥈 Jose Mourinho - 158🥉 Sir Alex Ferguson - 1524️⃣ Arsene Wenger - 146Unbelievable. 👏 https://t.co/rIOcf5D93c

The Reds take on Benfica in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday before travelling to City on Sunday in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash.

Klopp and co. deserve all the plaudits for getting back into the title race from after trailing Manchester City by 14 points in January.

After welcoming Benfica on April 13 for the concluding leg of their Champions League last-eight clash, the Reds will take on Manchester City on April 20 in the FA Cup semi-final.

How the Reds fare in these four games would possibly define their season. While they are favourites to get past Benfica, the two clashes against City are going to provide them a stern test of their title credentials.

