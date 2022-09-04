“Starting to understand Messi’s run,” “Beautiful to see” – PSG fans hail performance from ‘terrific’ player after 3-0 win against Nantes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans heaped praise on left-back Nuno Mendes as they pointed out that the youngster is forming a great partnership with Lionel Messi.

PSG earned a comfortable 3-0 away win against Nantes in Ligue 1. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace while Mendes scored the third for the Parisians to put the icing on the cake.

Messi assisted both of Mbappe's goals, taking his assists' tally for the season to six. He has now managed a brace of assists in consecutive games.

However, fans were delighted to see the partnership that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is building with the 20-year-old full-back Mendes.

The Portuguese arrived at the French capital last season from Sporting CP. While his talent has always been obvious, he is slowly forging into one of the best players in his position.

Fans compared the link-up plays he is doing with the Argentine to that of the partnership between Messi and Jordi Alba during the former's time at Barcelona.

Substitute Neymar Jr. struck the woodwork from an Achraf Hakimi cross. The rebound fell into Mendes' path, who made no mistake in increasing his side's tally to 3-0.

Here's how PSG fans worldwide reacted to the dazzling display from their prodigious left-back:

Lionel Messi posts heartfelt goodbye message to former PSG stars Ander Herrera and Leandro Paredes

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi

Ander Herrera and Leandro Paredes both left PSG during the 2022 summer transfer window.

Herrera returned to Spain to join his former club Athletic Bilbao on loan. Paredes, meanwhile, made a move to Italy as he joined Juventus on loan.

Messi, who arrived at Paris Saint-Germain last season from Barcelona, posted a heartfelt message to his former colleagues upon their departure. Here's what the legendary forward wrote in his social media post:

“Many successes in your new stage, Leandro Paredes. It was wonderful to share so many things in Paris, and I will always remember all the beautiful moments we lived together. And good luck to you too, Ander Herrera. I loved meeting you. I thank you for the way you welcomed me from the first day, and I wish you the best in your return to La Liga.” (Translated by Google)

Messi and Paredes are expected to reunite in Qatar for the Argentina national team as the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off on November 20.

