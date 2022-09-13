“Starting the week with a good feeling” - Cristiano Ronaldo shares training image with 2 Manchester United teammates 

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a picture of himself in training alongside teammates Casemiro and Diogo Dalot.

The Red Devils' next game comes in Moldova against FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League on September 15.

Ronaldo will be hoping to feature in that fixture having been unconvincing in United's 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad last time out.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner got last weekend off due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Premier League fixtures were canceled out of respect.

However, the legendary forward is back in training with his United teammates and posted a motivational snap on his Instagram account:

"Starting the week with a good feeling!"=

The former Real Madrid frontman has made a disappointing start to the season. The Portuguese striker is yet to score or assist in his seven appearances.

There was huge speculation over the Portuguese's future at Old Trafford throughout the summer.

Ronaldo was seemingly keen to depart Manchester United for a Champions League club.

Concrete interest in the Portuguese was scarce and as a result he had remained with Erik ten Hag's side.

However, his place in Ten Hag's XI is not guaranteed and he was dropped to the substitutes bench for United's last four Premier League fixtures.

Ronaldo has a year left on his current deal with the option to extend for a further year.

Cristiano Ronaldo a positive influence behind the scenes at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is helping Antony

There had been rumors that Cristiano Ronaldo was becoming a disturbance at Manchester United due to his desire to leave the club.

Reports claim that his teammates have found the five-time Champions League winner to be a pain and celebrated the news that he supposedly wished to leave.

However, those claims may be wide of the mark if his new Brazilian teammate Antony's comments are anything to go by.

The £85.5 million man signed from Ajax just days before deadline day has lauded Ronaldo.

Antony said:

"Words can’t describe Cristiano, the best in the world. In just a few days, I've learnt a lot from him. He has an extraordinary mind and, whenever I talk to him, I take a lot from it."

Cristiano Ronaldo's mood at the start of the season was visibly one of frustration. Especially after the demoralizing 4-0 defeat to Brentford on August 13.

There has been an upturn in mood that has coincided with Manchester United's four-game winning streak in the league.

The Portuguese looks happier and appears to be content with being at Old Trafford for now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett