Statistical comparison of Rice, Caicedo, Casemiro, Rodri, and Partey determines clear winner among top Premier League midfielders

A study conducted on a metric created by sports analytics company Opta has given a clear idea regarding who the best Premier League midfielder is. Opta's Performance Index was used to compare the statistical outputs of Casemiro, Rodri, Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, and Moises Caicedo.

The five are among the best central midfielders in the Premier League and played a vital role in the success of their sides. The Performance Index rating ranks Casemiro as the best, followed by Rodri, Partey, Rice, and Caicedo.

In the categories of 'Duels Contested', 'Forward Passes', and 'Tackles Made', the Manchester United man ranks on top among the five. It indicates how vital the Brazilian has been in providing defensive cover while also getting involved in build-up play for the Red Devils.

Rodri emerges as the leader in the 'Ball Recoveries' and 'Aerial Duel Success' categories. The Spaniard was a key part of Pep Guardiola's squad that bagged a historic treble.

Rice has the highest 'Ground Duel Success' and 'Interceptions' among the five. The West Ham United talisman has been linked with a move away from the Hammers, with Arsenal offering up to £105 million for the 24-year-old.

Partey was instrumental as Arsenal launched an unlikely title run. Caicedo, on the other hand, burst onto the scene at Brighton. He is expected to leave the Seagulls, who are demanding a fee of over £80 million for his services.

Manchester City to leave race for Declan Rice after Arsenal submit Premier League record bid

Rice is expected to leave West Ham.

Manchester City have dropped their pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. According to The Athletic, Pep Guardiola's side are unwilling to match Arsenal's £105 million bid for the 24-year-old and are expected to leave the race.

The Cityzens had matched the Gunners' second proposal of £90 million but were ready to pay more money upfront. The £105 million would be a record bid for a British player, breaking City's £100 million fee to secure Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

Arsenal and West Ham are now expected to discuss payment terms. Hammers chairman David Sullivan confirmed that the midfielder was looking for an exit after the club's Europa Conference League triumph.

Since making his debut in 2017, Rice has gone on to become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He has bagged 15 goals and 13 assists in 245 appearances for the club.

Poll : 0 votes