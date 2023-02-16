Create

"Statpad the penalties my king Benzema, let rival fans tears flow" - Twitter explodes as Real Madrid breeze to thumping 4-0 win against Elche

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Feb 16, 2023 03:39 IST
Twitter erupted after Real Madrid
Twitter erupted after Real Madrid's win against Elche.

Fans on Twitter erupted after Real Madrid earned a 4-0 win against Elche to close the gap on Barcelona in the La Liga title race. Marco Asensio got on the scoresheet, and Karim Benzema completed a first-half brace from the spot.

Los Blancos came into the game trailing Barcelona by 11 points. Ancelotti's team, though, got off to a great start as Marco Asensio scored the opener in the eighth minute.

While the Spaniard missed a penalty against Mallorca in Los Blancos' last La Liga clash before the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup, his goal against Elche was an absolute beauty. After drifting past a few defenders with a mazy run, Asensio slotted the ball at the back of the net with a calmly taken left-footed finish.

Benzema soon added the second, scoring from the spot, marking the reigning Ballon d'Or winner's 15th of the season. He soon completed his brace with another penalty on the cusp of half-time. Luka Modric then rolled back the years with a stunner in the 80th minute to secure a spectacular win for Los Blancos.

One fan remarked:

"Statpad the penalties my king Benzema, let rival fans tears flow"

Here are some of the other reactions across Twitter after Real Madrid's thumping win over Elche in La Liga:

Asensio loves a beautiful goal! https://t.co/TvxUhN4Q3b
Asensio will miss every single tap in and do shit like this. This guy only scores CLASS goals. https://t.co/8iienVUTc9
GOLAZO DE MARCO ASENSIO. 🔥 https://t.co/xrd9KqXFwm
MARCO ASENSIO !!! BRO ONLY SCORES BANGERS https://t.co/z2gWsZ9XyN
⚽ 8' | 1-0 | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLL by @asensio!!! #RealMadridElche | #FIFA23 https://t.co/39SmGo8VQR
Take a bow, Marco Asensio From usually absolute stunners to an amazing solo goal… https://t.co/aHExfs7oFb
Asensio scores and this amazing formation already giving us results just in 8 minutes.Real Madrid truly back on winning ways⚪ https://t.co/bhc10hsX82
But incroyable d’Asensio https://t.co/uGtkmQobOc
Ah bueno, lo que hizo Asensio...https://t.co/I3lCzxr8HO
ASENSIO only had a 7.9% chance of scoring his goal 🎯 https://t.co/WI9hl9h6sq
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL ASENSIO https://t.co/EOkkys4UwK
La defensa del Elche en el gol de Asensio https://t.co/QkfnyHnTtN
GOAL Asensio, We are winning the league https://t.co/YxfixuTqM6
⚽️ GOAL, Marco Asensio makes it 1-0.
¡¡QUÉ GOLAZO DE MARCO ASENSIO!! ¡¡JUGADÓN INDIVIDUAL Y MUY BUEN ZURDAZO!! ¡¡EL REAL MADRID YA LE GANA AL ELCHE!! ¡¡1-0!! https://t.co/osGaInQs8h
Another Asensio 𝙜𝙤𝙡𝙖𝙯𝙤. ⚽🔥 https://t.co/yIoKxCKZ3h
Asensio no Real Madrid: https://t.co/onfllExEDW
Elche gave Real Madrid a guard of honor for winning the FIFA Club World Cup.🏆🤝 https://t.co/MCBKAn0CBs
Captain Benzema presenting the Club World Cup trophy to the Bernabeu 🤍 https://t.co/HB15jLUMwr
🤍 ¡HALA MADRID! 🤍🛡️👀 ¿Notáis algo distinto, #Madridistas?#RealMadridElche https://t.co/dHR0ReoAOk
🎯 @Benzema 🎯#RealMadridElche https://t.co/K70BO5p0MA
⚽ 31' | 2-0 | ¡¡¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL de @Benzema!!!#RealMadridElche | #FIFA23 https://t.co/v67LpwOBMD
KARIM BENZEMA!!! GREAT PENALTY NGLhttps://t.co/J614tDpen0
3 - Top 3 scorers of @realmadriden in the history of LaLiga:🥇Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 - 311 goals🥈KARIM BENZEMA 🇫🇷 - 229 goals🆕🥉Raúl González Blanco 🇪🇸 - 228 goalsLegend. https://t.co/pTD0uipKMF
Benzema 4 goals behind Lewandowski in the pichichi race, we are coming you polish bottler https://t.co/fx7tW1mMEb
Top scorers of Real Madrid in the history of La Liga:🥇 Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 - 311 goals🥈 KARIM BENZEMA 🇫🇷 - 229 goals🥉 Raúl 🇪🇸 - 228 goals https://t.co/lslsckNLfo
Karim Benzema shows the new trophy to the Santiago Bernabeu!! https://t.co/IYqUD3vY22
3 - Máximos goleadores del @realmadrid en la historia de LaLiga:🥇Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 - 311 goles🥈KARIM BENZEMA 🇫🇷 - 229 goles🆕🥉Raúl González Blanco 🇪🇸 - 228 golesLeyenda. https://t.co/5kSQkyqfO8
Karim Benzema with the Club World Cup trophy. 🏆 🌎 https://t.co/gzdYte84jt
Benzema's only way to count in the fight for Pichichi😭😭 https://t.co/0aM71kweof
Benzema (blessé 1 match sur 2) est à 3 buts de rattraper Lewandowski (n’a raté aucun match) https://t.co/tSyg37dD9c
Statpad the penalties my king Benzema, let rival fans tears flow https://t.co/j3n2RzputK
Benzema is only 3 goals away from Disney , the current Pichichi lead, they mocked him at the beginning of the season because he missed games through injuries lol
El juvenil de 37 años sigue marcando golazos y brillando en la élite del fútbol mundial. ETERNO MODRIC. https://t.co/DTL00RWgmt
Luka Modric still doing it at this Age. They compare Xavi and Iniesta to him🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/H5YQ5xUrz7
Modric never leave please https://t.co/2mICTUete2
Yeah sure don’t renew Luka Modric’s contract. https://t.co/eAerirgkjM
"𝗟𝗨𝗞𝗔, 𝗟𝗨𝗞𝗔, 𝗟𝗨𝗞𝗜𝗧𝗔"💥 ¡Modric sentencia el partido en el Bernabéu! #ChiringuitoLiveReal Madrid 4-0 Elche https://t.co/t42smz1c0c

Are Real Madrid back in title race?

Real Madrid CF vs Elche CF - LaLiga Santander
Real Madrid CF vs Elche CF - LaLiga Santander

Not only did Real Madrid's win against Elche help them reduce the deficit on Barcelona to eight points, Los Blancos have now won three games across competitions.

Eyebrows were raised as Carlo Ancelotti's team endured a rough patch after the resumption of the season following the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Ancelotti, though, was confident that his team would find their mojo back. He said ahead of the Elche game (via the club's website):

"We're feeling good, with positive sensations, and we're delighted to be back to enjoy the title with our fans. We have prepared well for the Elche game. The fans know what the team is going to do, which is to fight in every game and in every competition. The fans know the professionalism and seriousness of these players. I don't think they think we are in a critical situation."

The win against Elche marked Madrid's 15th victory of the league season. They now have 48 points from 21 La Liga games, trailing Barcelona by eight points.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...