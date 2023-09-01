“Stay out of the Fairmont Miramar” – Lionel Messi and Inter Miami sent message by on-strike hotel staff ahead of Los Angeles trip 

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have been requested by on-strike hotel staff to remain out of their premises as the team travels to Los Angeles for their next MLS game. After playing out a 0-0 draw against Nashville SC on August 30, the Miami-based outfit will take on LAFC this Sunday, September 3.

Employees of the Fairmont Miramar, who began protesting on Wednesday, August 30, would like Messi and company to join them in their battle. Several hotel workers remain in protest demanding higher wages amid soaring housing prices. Calling for backing, labor union Unite Here Local 11 said (via Wion):

"We have learned that Inter Miami and the great Lionel Messi are coming to Los Angeles this week for a match against LAFC on Sunday. As housekeepers, cooks, bellmen and servers, we ask Lionel Messi and his team mates to stand in solidarity with us and stay out of the Fairmont Miramar."

Despite the request, reports claim that Inter Miami have failed to respond to the wishes of these workers.

On the footballing front, the club will look to get back to winning ways after their goalless draw in their last game. Inter Miami will seek inspiration from the former Barcelona man as they search for a result on their trip to Los Angeles. In a span of just over a month, the Argentina icon has netted on 11 occasions.

"Playing every four days hasn't allowed us enough time"- Tata Martino complains as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami play out goalless draw

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino expressed his concerns over not having sufficient time to work with his new club. Since his arrival just over two months ago, the Miami outfit has been tasked with playing matches every four days.

The manager's complaints came soon after Lionel Messi's team played out a 0-0 draw against Nashville SC in the MLS. Claiming that the squad is yet to fully adapt to his methods, Martino said (via Goal):

"I've been with the team for two months, but it's really been only 50-52 days of actually working with the team. We still haven't had a full week working with them. Playing every four days hasn't allowed us enough time to train and really build this group."

Inter Miami have played a total of fourteen matches across all competitions since Martino took charge in late June. The former Argentina coach's complaints seem reasonable given the abovementioned figure.