"Steals his thunder a little bit" - Peter Crouch makes bold claim involving 2 Liverpool superstars

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has expressed his sympathy for Reds forward Diogo Jota amidst Luis Diaz's blistering form.

The Reds signed Diaz from Portuguese giants FC Porto for an initial sum of £37.5 million in January. The 25-year-old's acquisition is proving to be another piece of smart business by Jurgen Klopp's side as he has hit the ground running at Anfield.

GOAL @goal Luis Diaz is worth every penny Luis Diaz is worth every penny 😍 https://t.co/689ZSYynwL

Diaz has scored five goals and provided three assists from 21 appearances for Liverpool so far. The Colombia international has boosted the Merseyside-based club's chances of winning the quadruple as his arrival has helped the team 'everywhere' in Klopp's own words.

Jota, though, appears to have been badly affected by Diaz's form recently. The Portugal international's influence in the Liverpool team seems to have decreased, having not scored a goal in eight games across all competitions.

Crouch has now revealed that he feels for Jota, who has scored 21 goals from 49 appearances for the Reds this term. The former Liverpool striker feels Diaz has stolen the Portuguese's thunder since his arrival in January.

“I felt for Jota. I feel for Jota in general really. He has come in, done so amazingly well, scored 20 odd goals, and then someone like Luis Diaz comes in and steals his thunder a little bit.”

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition What have people made of Diogo Jota lately?



Is it just us, or does he look a little off? What have people made of Diogo Jota lately?Is it just us, or does he look a little off? https://t.co/dWWcI94LSY

Despite Diaz's increasing popularity at Anfield, Jota remains Liverpool's second top scorer this season. Only Mohamed Salah (30) has netted more goals than him, while Sadio Mane is behind him with 20 goals.

Has Luis Diaz stolen Diogo Jota's thunder at Liverpool?

Luis Diaz's form has perhaps seen Diogo Jota fall down the pecking order at Anfield. However, it is worth noting that Sadio Mane's performances as a striker have also contributed to the 25-year-old decreasing prominence this season.

Jota has enjoyed significant success playing as a striker for Jurgen Klopp's side, utilizing his heading and positioning abilities to the maximum. According to transfermarkt, 13 of his goals this term have come while playing down the middle.

Mane, though, has recently reinvented himself as a striker despite operating as a left winger for most of the season. The Senegal international has scored seven goals and provided one assist for the Reds since last month.

While Diaz has hit the ground running at Anfield, Mane's form as a number 9 is perhaps keeping Jota out of the starting lineup for now.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer