Stefano Pioli will only leave Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in July despite reaching an agreement with Serie A club for key reason: Reports

Stefano Pioli can't leave Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr before July 3 due to tax reasons, according to Asharq Al-Awsat (via Al-Nassr Zone on X). The Italian tactician has already agreed to join Serie A side Fiorentina, as per reports. Pioli has also agreed to a salary reduction on his return to Italy.

Ad

However, he won't be able to join Fiorentina before July, as he could be deprived of important tax benefits if he leaves the Knights of Najd before next month. An official announcement is expected to be released in the first week of July, as the Italian tactician will sign a three-year contract with La Viola.

Raffaele Palladino resigned as Fiorentina's manager last month. He was reportedly unhappy with the way the club treated him towards the end of the season. However, La Viola managed to secure a UEFA Conference League spot by finishing sixth in Serie A.

Ad

Trending

Pioli has managed multiple Italian clubs in the past, including AC Milan, Inter, Lazio, Bologna and more. He won the Scudetto in the 2021-22 season with Rossoneri and was named Manager of the Year. Pioli is expected to start his second stint at Fiorentina next month, having managed the club between 2017 and 2019.

Napoli interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate: Reports

Serie A champions Napoli are reportedly interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Jhon Duran this summer. According to Turkish media (via Tribal Football), the former Aston Villa striker's agents are exploring the possibilities of a potential return to Europe for the 21-year-old.

Ad

Jhon Duran joined the Knights of Najd in January from Aston Villa for a reported fee of €88 million. However, the Colombian striker is linked with a return to Europe only six months after he arrived at the Riyadh-based club.

One of the top clubs interested in signing the former Aston Villa attacker is Napoli. However, Al-Nassr's asking price for Duran is turning out to be an issue for Partenopei. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr are reluctant to sell the 21-year-old as they paid a steep fee only six months ago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More