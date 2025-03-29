“Step by step” - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaks on Ballon d’Or winner Rodri’s potential return for Club World Cup 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided an update on the status of star midfielder and 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri. The Spaniard is on track to return to action but Guardiola is unsure whether he will feature in the Club World Cup.

Guardiola said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“Back for the Club World Cup? I wish, I hope. He's behaving really well on the pitch already but competition is completely different so we will see”.

“Step by step, we trust Rodri”.

Rodri has been a key player for Manchester City in recent seasons, with his presence in midfield providing the side much-needed defensive stability. He spearheaded an incredible run of over 50 Premier League games without a loss and also chipped in well with goal contributions, collecting nine goals and 14 assists in 50 games last season. Combined with his performances for Spain that saw La Roja win the 2024 Euros, he managed to win the Ballon d'Or over the likes of Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham.

However, the 28-year-old suffered a season-ending injury to his ACL early this season in a 2-2 draw against Arsenal. In his absence, the Cityzens have suffered heavily, putting forth a campaign well short of their lofty expectations. They are 22 points off Liverpool at the top of the table while they failed to reach the Round of 16 in the Champions League. Their only shot at silverware this season remains in the FA Cup, where they face a quarter-final tie against Bournemouth (March 30).

Manchester City identify target to replace John Stones but deal contingent on one condition: Reports

Branthwaite could leave Everton.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has appeared as a transfer target on Manchester City's radar. According to the Daily Mail, the Cityzens are exploring the possibility of signing the 22-year-old, who wants Champions League football.

The Toffees centre-back is considered as a replacement for John Stones, who also moved to the Etihad from the blue part of Merseyside. The 30-year-old has been key for the side but has struggled to stay fit, missing close to 20 games for club and country this season.

Thus, should Manchester City decide to move him on, Branthwaite could be an ideal replacement. He has excelled in defense for an Everton side that possess one of the better defensive records in the league. The 22-year-old's Champions League ambitions can also be fulfilled as the Premier League champions are in prime position to secure the extra qualification spot, with Guardiola's men currently occupying fifth place.

