Steve McManaman assesses Liverpool's chances of completing a historic quadruple this season

Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman believes it’s going to be almost impossible for the Reds to win a quadruple this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were held to a 3-3 draw by Benfica in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday but emerged as 6-4 winners on aggregate.

The win sets up a mouth-watering clash against this season’s giant killers and surprise package Villarreal in the semi-finals.

Wednesday 27th April

🏟 Anfield

20:00 BST



Tuesday 3rd May

🏟 Estadio de la Ceramica

The Reds will also take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend, and are still in the Premier League title race as they are just a point behind the Sky Blues.

Having won the Carabao Cup already, Liverpool are enjoying a historic season. But McManaman believes the Reds will have to be perfect in the coming weeks to do so.

McManaman said on BT Sport:

“Let's be honest it is going to be nigh on impossible for Liverpool to do the quadruple because it is intense. Of course, they want to win it but it is nigh on impossible because they have to be perfect all the time."

“They have got one in the bag, they are doing all the right things. Semi-final at the weekend, (Champions League) semi-final to come and the most important thing is it is incredibly exciting going forward," he added.

“If you can get to the final of the Champions League, and they are favourites given the semi-final, that is at the end of the season so there is something to look forward to. That's the great thing about it. How happy are you to be a Liverpool fan at the moment,” McManaman signed off.

Liverpool in a good position to make the Champions League final

While a clash against Villarreal will not be easy judging from how good the Spanish side have been this season, the Reds will head into the tie as favorites.

Should they reach the final, they will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City. The rivalry against Manchester City has been quite intense so far this season and a potential tie in Europe will basically sum the season up for two teams who have been extraordinary.

Jurgen Klopp managed to rotate his squad and rest a few key players for the clash against Benfica, so the players will be fresh for the FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City this Saturday.

As McManaman said, the Reds are bound to falter at some stage if they are not perfect, but the fans will be pretty excited about the upcoming run of games.

Edited by Parimal