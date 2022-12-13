"Steven Gerrard also gave me his blessing" - Ukraine international reveals how failed Liverpool transfer left him 'crying' in 2014

MKS Cracovia forward Yevhen Konoplyanka has opened up about his failed winter move from Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk to Liverpool during the 2013-14 campaign, claiming he was reduced to tears.

Konoplyanka, 33, shot to prominence with his electric performances down the left flank for Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk. Since making his debut in 2007, he registered 45 goals and 37 assists in 212 appearances, guiding them to the 2015 UEFA Europa League final in the process.

A right-footed inside forward renowned for his pace and flair, Konoplyanka popped up on Liverpool's radar in the winter of 2014. His goalscoring exploits for the Ukrainian Premier League outfit impressed the Reds' scouts. However, a transfer failed to materialize in the end.

Yevhen Konoplyanka @kono10official 🏻 and events 🏻 Only Dnipro people and only Dnipro 🏟can again remind unforgettable emotions🏻 and events Only Dnipro people and only Dnipro 🏟can again remind unforgettable emotions 🙏🏻 and events💪🏻 https://t.co/3sbunPCNio

Speaking to Weszlo, Konoplyanka claimed that he was disappointed to not secure a permanent switch to Anfield in 2014. He said:

"I was crying [when the transfer failed in 2014]. A delegation of serious people from Liverpool came to Dnipropetrovsk. We all ate dinner together. They were willing to pay as much as [Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk owner] Ihor Kolomoyskyi wanted back then."

Konoplyanka also revealed that the then-Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard had given his approval for the failed transfer. He concluded:

"Martin Skrtel wrote me a message: 'We are waiting for you'. Steven Gerrard also gave me his blessing. I used to go to Kolomoyskyi: 'Please, please, please, let me go. It will make my dream come true'. I begged. Liverpool offered £16 million. But I didn't feel disappointed about going to Sevilla instead."

Konoplyanka joined Sevilla from Dnipro on a free transfer in the summer of 2015. He was a part of Los Nervionenses' squad that triumphed over the Reds in the 2015-16 UEFA Europa League final.

After spells at Schalke and Shakhtar Donetsk, Konoplyanka joined Cracovia earlier this year. He has netted three goals and contributed one assist in 13 overall games for the Polish Ekstraklasa outfit so far this season.

Liverpool dealt blow as Borussia Dortmund begin negotiations to sign Ajax star

According to BILD, Borussia Dortmund have started negotiations to sign Ajax star Mohammed Kudus of Ghana in the upcoming winter transfer window. BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl is in close contact with the player's representatives. Moreover, the club have former Ghana manager Otto Addo in their coaching staff to help facilitate a hassle-free deal.

Earlier last month, Sports World Ghana reported that Liverpool had sent their first-team scouts to monitor Kudus at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He impressed with two goals from three group-stage games for the African nation.

Kudus, 22, has emerged as a breakthrough talent due to his excellent outings for Ajax in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Despite operating in a withdrawn forward role behind Brian Brobbey, he has netted 10 goals and contributed two assists in 21 matches across all competitions.

Poll : 0 votes