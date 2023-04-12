Steven Gerrard and Cafu pick their favorite between Barcelona's Pedri and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham

Steven Gerrard and Cafu recently picked their favorite between Barcelona midfielder Pedri and Borussia Dortmund ace Jude Bellingham. While the Liverpool legend went for his compatriot Bellingham, Brazilian World Cup winner Cafu opted for Spanish starlet Pedri.

Both players are two of the finest up-and-coming talents in world football at the moment. Pedri has been one of the Catalan club's most important players for a while now. He has also scored seven goals in 30 appearances for the Blaugrana so far this season.

Bellingham, on the other hand, has established himself as one of the brightest prospects in world football. He is also the most valuable player in the world, with the CIES Football Observatory estimating Bellingham's transfer value to be €208 million, more than that of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

The Englishman has been in scintillating form for Dortmund this season. He has scored 10 goals and has provided seven assists in 37 matches for the Bundesliga club this campaign.

While Pedri looks set to stay at Barcelona for the foreseeable future, Bellingham's future is up in the air. The Englishman looks set to leave Dortmund in the summer.

Recent reports have indicated that Liverpool, who have been long-term admirers of the player, have pulled out of the race due to the hefty transfer fee that they would have to pay for his acquisition.

However, there are plenty of other suitors for Bellingham, with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and Real Madrid among the other European giants looking to sign the 19-year-old midfield ace.

Ronald Koeman spoke about Xavi's tenure as the Barcelona coach

Xavi was appointed Barcelona manager in November 2021 after the club parted ways with Ronald Koeman. The Spaniard led the Blaugrana to their first trophy this season, lifting the Supercopa de Espana after beating Real Madrid 2-1 in the final.

Barca are also atop the La Liga table and look set to win their first league title since the 2018-19 season this term.

Speaking about Xavi's stint so far as Barca coach, Koeman said (via Barca Universal):

“From the outside, he looks like the right person to me. He is improving, and they are making signings. I don’t know if it will be possible next season. He has been a Barça player and a very good one. He is a very good coach for this Barça.”

Barca will return to action on April 16 as they take on Getafe in a La Liga away clash.

