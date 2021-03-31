Steven Gerrard chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has had his say on who he thinks is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo are widely regarded as two of the greatest players of all time, and the two best players this century.

Speaking on the Robbie Savage podcast, Gerrard was asked who he considers the greatest player of all time. The Englishman was full of praise for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but preferred the Argentine superstar over his rival. He explained:

"They're very different for me. I think they're both operating on a different planet to every footballer that's ever lived, probably besides your Peles and your Maradonas. But Messi, for me, is more of a team player. If he's in on goal, he'll look for a pass as well as obviously posting really, really good numbers individually as well."

During Gerrard's 17-year stint at Liverpool, he lined up against Cristiano Ronaldo many times while the Portuguese superstar was at Manchester United. The Englishman believes that the forward's tendency to be more selfish in his playing style could be a detriment to him. He carried on saying,

"Ronaldo, for me, is more individual. He's hungry for goals, he's a little bit more selfish, whether that be in a good way or a bad way and obviously the profile of the players is very different in terms of size. I think they're different in many ways but what I will say to them, and the biggest compliment I can give them, is they're operating on a different planet than any other footballer out there at the moment. I go Messi. I'm not selfish, I'm a team player."

Most OFFICIAL goals scored by the age of 33



1st 🇦🇷 Messi - 732

2nd 🇵🇹 Ronaldo - 687

3rd 🇩🇪 Gerd Müller - 627

4th 🇧🇷 Pele - 618 pic.twitter.com/Q5egyPt7Od — MessiTeam (@Lionel10Team) March 28, 2021

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has lined up against both players during his playing days and has a clear favorite in his head.

Lionel Messi makes it, but Cristiano Ronaldo omitted from Gerrard's dream team

Steven Gerrard prefers Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

Earlier this year, Steven Gerrard sat down with former teammate Jamie Carragher to discuss his dream five-a-side team. Shockingly, the former Liverpool captain did not include Cristiano Ronaldo in his side but did have Lionel Messi as part of his team, citing the same reasons as before. He explained:

"There are certain players who are on a different level to anyone else out there, Messi and Ronaldo. But Ronaldo doesn't get in my team. I am more about what you are going to do for the team. He will win you things but I am more about a team player than an individual player."

The Englishman went on to pick Gianluigi Buffon, Paolo Maldini, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi as his five-a-side team.

Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi STATS in International football.



The levels are very different. pic.twitter.com/niciWfRtIq — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) March 30, 2021