Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and more: Peter Crouch and Joe Cole pick their all-time Liverpool-Chelsea combined XI

Former Chelsea forward Joe Cole and Liverpool striker Peter Crouch together named their best XI of the current players from both sides. The pair spoke on TNT Sports' YouTube channel ahead of the clash between the two clubs at Anfield in the Premier League on January 31.

Cole and Crouch initially decided on a formation, picking the 4-3-3. They agreed unanimously on Petr Cech in goal, with Pepe Reina mentioned as well. Similarly, Ashley Cole slotted in at left-back without much debate.

The first Liverpool player to get into the lineup was Jamie Carragher. He was paired up with Chelsea legend John Terry in central defense. Steve Finnan was chosen to play at right-back.

The duo named many candidates were named for the midfield positions. For the Merseysiders, the names of the likes of Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso, and Javier Mascherano were thrown out. Meanwhile, the Blues had Frank Lampard, Michael Ballack, Michael Essien, and Claude Makelele in the running.

Cole and Crouch agreed on Gerrard and Lampard easily but the former had to convince the latter to pick Makelele over Alonso.

Luis Suarez and Didier Drogba were in consideration to be named up top but the pundit duo settled on handing the position to the Ivorian. The former Barcelona man didn't miss out on the team, as he was named as one of the wingers alongside Arjen Robben.

Here is the full XI:

GK: Petr Cech

LB: Ashley Cole

CB: Jamie Carragher

CB: John Terry

RB: Steve Finnan

CDM: Claude Makelele

CM: Steven Gerrard

CM: Frank Lampard

LW: Luis Suarez

ST: Didier Drogba

RW: Arjen Robben

Mark Lawrenson issues confident prediction ahead of Liverpool vs Chelsea

Pundit Mark Lawrenson predicted an easy win for Liverpool over Chelsea in their upcoming Premier League clash at Anfield. Writing in Paddy Power News, the Irishman suggested that the Blues could have a tough time out against Klopp's men.

He wrote:

"I’ll go with Liverpool to win, especially after the news about Jurgen Klopp leaving. Some of Chelsea’s better players are coming back to fitness but I’m not sure where the goals are going to come from.

"I don’t think they’ll get too many chances."

The Reds come into the game with a chance to extend their lead at the top of the table back to five points over Arsenal. The Gunners cut the advantage to two with their win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. Liverpool have won their last three league games.

Chelsea have also won their last three and a win could see them go as high as seventh. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge to begin their 2023-24 campaign.