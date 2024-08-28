Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard or Paul Scholes? When Liverpool target Federico Chiesa made his pick

Liverpool target Federico Chiesa's reply while being asked to pick among Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes has resurfaced. The Italy international looks set for a move to the Merseyside giants ahead of the deadline day on Friday, August 30.

As reported by David Ornstein on X (formerly Twitter), the Reds are working on a deal to land the 26-year-old. They will reportedly pay just €15 million for the winger who is set to be offered a four-year deal.

Liverpool fans will certainly be happy with the imminent arrival of Chiesa given his bargain transfer fee and his reputation. However, the fact that he rates Steven Gerrard more than Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes, is likely to make him an instant favorite at Anfield.

As reported by talkSPORT, the winger was asked in May 2022 who he would prefer to have in his midfield out of Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes. Chiesa quickly responded to the question, saying:

"Stevie G."

Chiesa was once regarded as one of the finest players in Serie A and a superstar in the making. However, the Italian's stock has fallen because of his recurring injury problems over the past few years.

The Italy international missed 84 games with injuries over the last three seasons. The versatile attacker made 37 appearances across competitions for Juventus last season scoring 10 goals and providing three assists.

Liverpool legend highlights Darwin Nunez's body language in Brentford victory

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has claimed that the fans could be annoyed by Darwin Nunez's body language during the Reds' win against Brentford on Sunday, August 25. The Uruguay international was named on the bench as Arne Slot's side maintained their 100% record in the Premier League.

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah found the back of the net as the Reds secured a 2-0 victory. Nicol opined that Nunez did not look too excited during one of the goals. The former Reds right-back told ESPN via Rousing the Kop:

“A little thing on Nunez. I don’t know whether anybody noticed, but I don’t know if it was the first or the second goal, the camera panned straight to the bench and he never moved a muscle, he never."

The Scotsman added:

“Every single person around him was up, was smiling, was clapping and he was sat with his hands on his knees and he never buzzed.”

Darwin Nunez has endured a mixed spell at Anfield since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth reported £85 million from Benfica. The striker has scored 33 goals and produced 17 assists in 97 appearances for the Merseyside giants so far.

Arne Slot has named Nunez on the bench in both of his first two games this season. He was introduced off the bench for an 18-minute cameo against Brentford.

