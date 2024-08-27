“I don’t know whether anybody noticed” - Liverpool legend points out what Darwin Nunez did in Brentford victory that could annoy Reds fans

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has opened up on Darwin Nunez's body language during the Reds' Premier League victory over Brentford on Sunday, August 25. Arne Slot's side secured all three points against Brentford with a 2-0 win at Anfield after beating Ipswich Town 2-0 in their season opener.

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah found the back of the net for the Merseyside giants as Slot maintained his 100% win record. However, Liverpool icon Steve Nicol has highlighted Darwin Nunez's actions could be concerning for the fans.

The former Scotland right-back insisted that the Uruguay international didn't look too excited during the Reds' goals against Brentford. Nicol, who won 10 trophies during his time at Anfield, told ESPN via Rousing the Kop:

“A little thing on Nunez. I don’t know whether anybody noticed, but I don’t know if it was the first or the second goal, the camera panned straight to the bench and he never moved a muscle, he never."

The Scotsman added:

“Every single person around him was up, was smiling, was clapping and he was sat with his hands on his knees and he never buzzed.”

Darwin Nunez has had a mixed spell at Anfield since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth £85 million from Benfica. The 25-year-old has scored 33 goals and produced 17 assists in 97 appearances for the Reds so far.

Nunez started on the bench during each of Liverpool's first two games this season. He was an unused sub against Ipswich Town and came on from the bench to play 18 minutes against Brentford.

Journalist backs Liverpool to sign attacker available at a bargain

Reputed English Graeme Bailey has backed Liverpool to secure a deal to sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa. The Italy international has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield for a reported fee of just £15 million.

Bailey has suggested that the asking price of Chiesa makes the deal too lucrative to turn down. The journalist told Rousing The Kop:

“From what I’m told the deal might just be too good not to do. I think he’s going to be really cheap, it could be less than £15m. If they get the chance to add someone like Chiesa, then I don’t necessarily think it’s to the detriment of somebody else. It’s too good a deal not to look at.”

Bailey added:

“I’m told that the talks are ongoing. I think the interest is perhaps even stronger than what has been reported. They do like him a lot and on those terms I think they’re going to push ahead with it. They’re a little bit wary that they might see something bumped up somewhere or it’s not quite as good as it seems. But it is progressing.”

Chiesa's stock has fallen drastically because of his injury problems in recent years, which saw him miss 84 games in the last three seasons. The Euro 2020 winner made 37 appearances across competitions for Juventus last season, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists.

