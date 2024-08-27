“It’s too good a deal not to look at” - Graeme Bailey backs Liverpool to complete £15m swoop for Barcelona target 

Journalist Graeme Bailey has provided a major update on Liverpool's pursuit of Juventus winger Federico Chiesa. The Italy international has been heavily linked with a move for the 26-year-old who is reportedly available for just £15 million.

Graeme Bailey has claimed that Chiesa's reported asking price makes the deal too good to turn down. The transfer expert has insisted that £15 million is a massive bargain for a player of Chiesa's caliber, experience and reputation.

Bailey also insisted that Liverpool's interest in the Italian wizard is genuine and the Reds are huge admirers of the Euro 2020 winner. The journalist told Rousing The Kop:

“From what I’m told the deal might just be too good not to do. I think he’s going to be really cheap, it could be less than £15m. If they get the chance to add someone like Chiesa, then I don’t necessarily think it’s to the detriment of somebody else. It’s too good a deal not to look at.”

Trending

Bailey added:

“I’m told that the talks are ongoing. I think the interest is perhaps even stronger than what has been reported. They do like him a lot and on those terms I think they’re going to push ahead with it. They’re a little bit wary that they might see something bumped up somewhere or it’s not quite as good as it seems. But it is progressing.”

Chiesa has been a key player for both Juventus and Italy in the past but his stock has fallen because of his injury struggles. The Italian has missed 84 games in the last three seasons due to recurring injury problems.

The winger made 37 appearances across competitions for Juventus last season scoring 10 goals and providing three assists.

Pundit urges Liverpool to tie superstar down to a new deal

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Michael Dawson has urged Liverpool to offer captain Virgil van Dijk a new deal. The Netherlands international has been subject to speculations in recent weeks with just a year left in his deal at Anfield.

Michael Dawson has urged the Reds to whatever it takes to keep Virgil van Dijk at the club beyond next summer. He told Sky Sports:

"Virgil van Dijk for me, anyone who knows me, knows how much I love watching Virgil van Dijk. At the age of 33, he's still a Rolls Royce and for me, Liverpool have to get him tied down. The majority of football clubs would love to have him in [their] team."

Virgil van Dijk has been a stalwart for Liverpool since joining the Reds in January 2018 in a £75 million deal from Southampton. The defender has made 272 appearances for the Merseyside giants so far, helping the club win eight trophies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback