"Liverpool have to get him tied down" - Michael Dawson urges the Reds to agree on a new contract with superstar 

Michael Dawson has told Liverpool agreeing on a new contract with Virgil van Dijk is vital. The Dutch defender has just under a year left on his current deal at Anfield.

Van Dijk, 33, has been a stalwart for the Reds since arriving from Southampton for £75 million in 2018. He's made 272 appearances for the club, winning the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup twice and three other major trophies.

Speculation continues to grow over Van Dijk's future as he heads into the final few months of his current contract. The Liverpool captain continues to roll back the years with impressive performances, including 2-0 wins over Ipswich Town (August 17) and Brentford (August 25).

Dawson waxed lyrical about Van Dijk and stressed the importance of tying him down to a new deal. The former Tottenham Hotspur defender told Sky Sports:

"Virgil van Dijk for me, anyone who knows me, knows how much I love watching Virgil van Dijk. At the age of 33 he's still a Rolls Royce and for me Liverpool have to get him tied down. The majority of footbal clubs would love to have him in (their) team."

Van Dijk is one of three Liverpool superstars whose contracts expire next year. Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold's deals are also up in June 2025, and the Merseysiders are under pressure to thrash out the trios' futures.

"We'll see" - Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is remaining 'calm' over his future

Virgil van Dijk is concentrating on having a successful season (Image - Getty)

Van Dijk spoke about his future after Liverpool beat Brentford on Sunday, a game he excelled in. The Dutchman said:

"I’m very calm. Whatever happens in the future Anfield has a special place in my heart. The thing is I wanna play the best season I can. Whatever happens next season, we'll see. I am calm”

Van Dijk remains an important player for the Reds in his seventh season at Anfield. He rolled back the years with a Player of the Year-worthy 2023-24 campaign, helping his side win the Carabao Cup.

Slot spoke about Van Dijk, Salah, and Alexander-Arnold's contract situations and how he wanted their best performance:

"The main thing for all of them, if you're out of contract or not, is to get the best performance as possible and there is where I should and will help them with my staff, to bring out the best of them. Until now it's been nothing but positive."

Van Dijk has a huge match to focus on this weekend, with Liverpool heading to Old Trafford to face arch-rivals Manchester United (September 1). Any talk of a new deal will be put on the back burner.

