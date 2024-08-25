"Whatever happens next season, we'll see" - Virgil van Dijk provides response when asked about his future at Liverpool

Liverpool captain,Virgil Van Dijk has opened up about his future at the club. The Dutch international is in the last year of his contract at Anfield. The 33-year-old has been a key part of the club since arriving in January 2018, helping the English giants to the League and UEFA Champions League among other honours.

Van Dijk has made 271 appearances across competitions for the Reds, scoring 23 and assisting 12, establishing himself as one of the best defenders on the planet.

Speaking about his future to Sky Sports, the Reds captain said:

"I’m very calm. Whatever happens in the future Anfield has a special place in my heart. The thing is I wanna play the best season I can. Whatever happens next season, we'll see. I am calm”

Van Dijk has made a fine start to the season, helping Liverpool to consecutive clean sheets.

Liverpool boss discusses contract situations of Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has discussed the futures of Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The trio are out of contract at the end of the season.

Speaking to club legend Jaime Carragher on Sky Sports before his side's 2-0 victory over Brentford on Sunday (August 25), Slot said:

"The only thing I can do is get the best out of them. If we bring the best out of them and they perform really well, then it's up to them if they want to sign and us if we give them a new contract.

"The main thing for all of them, if you're out of contract or not, is to get the best performance as possible and there is where I should and will help them with my staff, to bring out the best of them. Until now it's been nothing but positive."

The Dutch tactician concluded by mentioning that all three players remain in good condition:

"Mo came back really strong in terms of physique, Virgil as well, Trent did the same and they brought in good performances against Ipswich which was only the first game. My main focus is on Brentford and not on contract extensions."

The Reds next travel to Manchester United on September 1 in their next Premier League outing.

