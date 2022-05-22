"Steven Gerrard has slipped again" "We're back to reality" - Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard gets mercilessly trolled as Manchester City clinch PL title with comeback win against Aston Villa

Manchester City pipped Liverpool to claim their fourth Premier League title in five years following an enthralling final day victory over Aston Villa on May 22.

The Cityzens needed to beat Steven Gerrard's side to guarantee them the title, but found themselves 1-0 down at half-time through a Matty Cash header.

The Etihad Stadium fell silent as Villa doubled their lead thanks to a fantastic finish from former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho midway through the second period. The score meant that Manchester City would lose their crown if the Reds could find a winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, three goals in five minutes (one from Rodri and an Ilkay Gundogan brace) with just a quarter of an hour remaining completed a dramatic turnaround for the Sky Blues. They then saw the game out to be crowned English champions once again.

Gerrard was so close to gifting Liverpool, the club where he is considered a legend, a league title, but came up just short as his Villa side blew a two-goal lead.

The former midfielder infamously never won the league title as a player, which supporters on Twitter couldn't wait to bring up:

JJ. Omojuwa @Omojuwa No reverse Aguero. Steven Gerrard has slipped again! 3-2 Man City!!! No reverse Aguero. Steven Gerrard has slipped again! 3-2 Man City!!!

Ahmed @ahmedIfc Nahhhhh anytime i see Gerrard slander on my tl i’m joining in. He doesn’t deserve to be defended anymore. Nahhhhh anytime i see Gerrard slander on my tl i’m joining in. He doesn’t deserve to be defended anymore.

Red Asthma Boyz @419simsim Next time I see Gerrard slander on here I'll just let him get cooked Next time I see Gerrard slander on here I'll just let him get cooked

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Gerrard coached the game perfectly until the Nakamba for Coutinho sub. Buendia & Coutinho as two 10s in between the lines helped Villa escape the Man City pressure. In combination with Pep’s subs, this invited too much pressure on Villa & their only escape became pumping it long. Gerrard coached the game perfectly until the Nakamba for Coutinho sub. Buendia & Coutinho as two 10s in between the lines helped Villa escape the Man City pressure. In combination with Pep’s subs, this invited too much pressure on Villa & their only escape became pumping it long.

Troll Football @TrollFootball Gerrard to his Aston Villa team after going 2-0 up Gerrard to his Aston Villa team after going 2-0 up https://t.co/PQVh8BklJA

Kam #8🏁 @Culturecams Gerrard losing Liverpool on the last day as a player and manager. OUR LEGEND. YWNA Gerrard losing Liverpool on the last day as a player and manager. OUR LEGEND. YWNA❤️

Wayne Barton @WayneSBarton Congratulations to Steven Gerrard who now has the unique distinction of bottling league titles for Liverpool as a player and a manager Congratulations to Steven Gerrard who now has the unique distinction of bottling league titles for Liverpool as a player and a manager

Maram AlBaharna @maramperninety Gerrard slipped the lead we’re back to reality Gerrard slipped the lead we’re back to reality

Premier League legends react to Manchester City pipping Liverpool to the title

The Reds' quadruple hopes have now come to an end following City's dramatic victory, with the Merseyside club coming up short despite picking up 92 points across the campaign.

Following City's victory, Gary Neville said on Sky Sports (as quoted by BBC Sport):

"Incredible football season. Congratulations Man City, congratulations Liverpool. Head-to-head all the way through, relentless, brilliant."

"You won't get many better Premier League seasons than that."

"A hell of a title race. Man City. For 75 minutes you couldn’t believe what you were witnessing in the stadium, it felt like it was over but suddenly they pulled three goals out of the hat."

Meanwhile, former Cityzens defender Micah Richards stated:

"You think about 10 years ago (their first Premier League title win), nothing can be replicated, yes, the timings aren’t the same. But I did say at half time this team will fight until the end. It was down in the dumps. Then the crowd after the first goal - it started to turn."

B/R Football @brfootball Pep Guardiola wins his fourth Premier League in five years 🧠 Pep Guardiola wins his fourth Premier League in five years 🧠 https://t.co/8DIh98iiw4

