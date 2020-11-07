Steven Taylor to captain Odisha FC in the upcoming season 

Odisha FC have appointed Steven Taylor as their new captain ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season. The Bhubaneswar-based side announced the appointment through a press release.

Taylor has been one of Odisha FC's marquee signings this season and is expected to bolster their backline. The 34-year-old has plied his trade in the English Premier League and has been central to head coach Stuart Baxter's plans since his arrival. Taylor last led Australian side Wellington Phoenix in the A-League.

The former Newcastle United defender was made Odisha FC’s new captain in a team meeting today. Odisha FC gaffer Baxter announced his decision before citing Taylor's experience and leadership qualities as the reasons for the appointment.

“Steven will lead Odisha FC as captain for the upcoming season. As you already must have noticed in the training sessions, his intent to mentor the young players, commanding presence and winning mentality shall help the team enormously. I am sure that he will be one of the best leaders in the Indian Super League and the team shall be able to use his qualities to maximum effect," the OFC head coach said.

Steven Taylor was delighted with his new responsibilities and the Englishman’s enthusiasm was apparent in his address to the team.

"We are a family. We have to stand by each other and be there for each other, on and off the field. Keep believing in yourself and I am confident that we shall have a special season. We will learn in every training session and we will grow from experiences in every game. I am happy to be here amongst all of you,” the new skipper said.

The defender is a no-nonsense center-back, who is renowned for his tactical acumen, aerial ability, and physical prowess.

Taylor is set to lead the team out against Hyderabad FC on the 23rd of November in the first game of the season. The game will also mark the seasoned defender's debut in the Indian top-flight.