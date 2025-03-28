Stewart Downing details problem Mikel Arteta is likely to face at Arsenal following Bukayo Saka's injury return

Former Liverpool winger-turned-TV pundit Stewart Downing has warned Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta regarding a selection headache ahead of Bukayo Saka's return from injury. Saka has missed the Gunners' last 19 games across competitions with a hamstring injury he picked up in November.

The Arsenal number seven is expected to return against Fulham next week ahead of the Gunners' Champions League double-header against Real Madrid. While Saka's return will be a major boost for the north Londoners, Downing believes that Arteta will have a selection headache.

Wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri has stepped up to great effect in the absence of Saka and has looked lively on the right flank. Downing believes that the Gunners finally have someone in Nwaneri who could challenge Saka for a starting role.

Downing has claimed that while Arteta might have a selection headache, it is a nice problem to have for the manager. The ex-Middlesbrough and Liverpool winger told Ladbrokes (via Metro):

"Arsenal have had so much success in recent years with their youngsters, and the good thing about Mikel [Arteta] is that he’s not afraid to put them into the limelight. You know, Bukayo Saka is a product of the youth team, and right now you’ve got Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri… Nwaneri is actually at a point now where you’re thinking he could actually push Saka for a starting place."

Downing added:

"I’m sure he can play in a number of positions, but Saka must be watching him and thinking ‘I’m going to have to be on my toes here’. For a few years now, that position out on the right has very much been his, but Nwaneri has come in and made it his own, really."

The former Premier League winger concluded:

"You know, and you look at the goals he’s scoring, he’s so similar to Saka. He’s a proper Premier League player already, and he’s just turned 18. The problem Mikel is going to have will be ‘where do I fit him in?’ And look, it’s not a bad problem to have!"

Bukayo Saka has been arguably Arsenal's best player in recent years and contributed with nine goals and 14 assists in 24 games prior to his injury this season. Nwaneri, on the other hand, has eight goals and one assist in 29 games this season.

Ray Parlour claims Arsenal star performs his best alongside Bukayo Saka

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has claimed that Martin Odegaard has struggled in the absence of Bukayo Saka. The former Invincible Premier League winner has suggested that Saka's return could help the Gunners' skipper regain his best form.

Speaking to Hayters TV, Parlour said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Hopefully, Saka will be back. I don’t know how far away he is from being back but you’re risking a player who has been out a while on a game. But if he’s ready to go, he will make a massive difference. I think Odegaard plays better when he’s on the right side, with a bit more balance, but I’m really looking forward to it.”

Odegaard has not been at his best this season, particularly since Saka got ruled out with an injury. The Arsenal captain has five goals and eight assists to his name in 32 games this season. Saka and Odegaard have shared the pitch on 153 occasions till date and have 12 joint goal participations.

