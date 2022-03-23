"Why didn’t they go and get him?" - Stewart Downing slams Manchester United for not getting Premier League winner as manager

Former Liverpool winger Stewart Downing has slammed Manchester United for not hiring Antonio Conte while he was available earlier this season.

The former England international, while speaking to Ladbrokes, hit out at the Red Devils for going for whoever’s available rather than for the best candidates.

As per the 37-year-old, Antonio Conte would have been the perfect candidate for the Old Trafford hotseat but the Red Devils missed the trick. The Middlesbrough legend believes that even if Manchester United make the right signings this summer, their managerial situation will make things difficult.

Downing pointed out that Antonio Conte was available at one point but the Red Devils did not go for him. He also claimed that even Mauricio Pochettino would have been a good choice but United did not handle the situation well enough.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



"At the end of the season, the club will speak about their vision and then we will see. At one point, we'll need to make decisions". Antonio Conte: "I have my vision and it doesn't change: I want to fight to win and be competitive. I will always follow my vision"."At the end of the season, the club will speak about their vision and then we will see. At one point, we'll need to make decisions". Antonio Conte: "I have my vision and it doesn't change: I want to fight to win and be competitive. I will always follow my vision". ⚪️ #THFC"At the end of the season, the club will speak about their vision and then we will see. At one point, we'll need to make decisions". https://t.co/ENMuTtHrLe

Speaking on the ongoing situation regarding the appointment of a new manager for Man United, Downing as quoted by Caught Offside, stated:

“I know a lot of people say he was the only man available, but this is Manchester United we’re talking about. Antonio Conte was available at one point. Why didn’t they go and get him? What about Mauricio Pochettino? You’re Manchester United, go and get the best man, not the only man. The whole thing just hasn’t been handled very well, I don’t think.”

Antonio Conte certainly boasts of a very impressive resume as a manager and has tasted success with Juventus, Chelsea, and Inter Milan. He has won three Serie A titles with Juventus and one with Inter Milan, apart from one Premier League triumph with Chelsea.

A serial winner, both as a player and as a manager, the Italian would have been perfect for United, as pointed out by Downing. However, they missed their chance and Tottenham Hotspur have capitalized on that.

Conte has had a mixed start to life at Spurs but is slowly, but surely, turning things around.

Can Manchester United get the right manager?

The Red Devils are yet to finalize their next manager, who will be handed over the job by interim boss Ralf Rangnick. The latter will take up a consultancy role.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man United will also meet other managers. Process still ongoing. During the meeting, Erik ten Hag wanted to hear about Manchester United budget and plans for the future. His English level has now improved - ten Hag feels ready to try Premier League experience soon.Man United will also meet other managers. Process still ongoing. During the meeting, Erik ten Hag wanted to hear about Manchester United budget and plans for the future. His English level has now improved - ten Hag feels ready to try Premier League experience soon. 🔴 #MUFC Man United will also meet other managers. Process still ongoing. https://t.co/vMTw4iCnCc

Man United have recruited five full-time managers and two caretaker managers since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson. Still, they are gradually becoming a fading force in English football.

The club simply cannot afford to make another wrong decision if they are to reach their earlier heights of success once again.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat