“Stick it bottom left” – Chelsea hilariously troll Everton defender Yerry Mina with brilliant tweet during Premier League clash

Chelsea have won their first match of the season against Everton, thanks to a well-taken penalty by Jorginho. It is their first win at Goodison Park in five years, thanks to impressive defending from a lackluster Toffees side.

However, this cheeky tweet from the Blues Twitter account trolling Everton defender Yerry Mina has gone viral:

Just ahead of half-time, the Blues saw a brilliant attacking move start off with a pass to Ben Chilwell, who put the Toffees on the back foot as he drove into the final third.

However, a rather poorly planned tackle from Abdoulaye Doucoure brought Chilwell down and gave the referee no other choice but to point to the spot.

While Jorginho prepared to take the penalty, Yerry Mina and other Everton players crowded the star in order to play mind games and put him off. Mina even ended up with a yellow card for his troubles.

However, a calm and collected Jorginho placed the penalty where he wanted it, into the far left corner of the goal, to Mina's dismay and Chelsea's delight.

The brilliantly taken penalty saw the Blues' social media account troll Mina with the words, “Stick it bottom left”, implying that the Everton star had told Jorginho where to score. While that likely did not happen, it was a good-natured tweet from the Blues Twitter admin.

Everton 0-1 Chelsea: As it happened

A number of incidents soured the first gameweek of the Premier League season at Goodison Park, where there was a medical emergency in the stands. A number of Toffees players also had to deal with injury problems, with Ben Godfrey getting stretchered off before the first 15 minutes.

However, the Blues were less unfazed than their counterparts, and showcased a strong defense that withstood Everton's advances into their first third. Thanks to Kalidou Koulibaly and Thiago Silva, the Toffees had no clear chances of equalizing after Jorginho converted his penalty just before half-time.

Chelsea will hope to continue their Premier League season with another win next week when they face Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs enjoyed a strong start with a 4-1 win against Southampton, so the Blues will need strength in defense and attack if they are to win their second game in a row.

