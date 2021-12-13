"Stick him in a Manchester United shirt" – Garth Crooks names Chelsea star who could make Red Devils 'attractive'

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger would make Manchester United 'attractive', claims BBC pundit Garth Crooks. He believes the Blues should offer the German the deal he wants, or else any rival would be happy to take him on board.

Rudiger has his Chelsea contract expiring at the end of the season and the 28-year-old is not happy with the deal on the table. Reports suggest the club and the player are far off in their valuation, and there have been no talks in recent weeks.

Crooks has warned Chelsea that they will regret not getting the deal done with Rudiger as he has proved to be a vital player under Thomas Tuchel.

He wrote about the German winning two penalties against Leeds United this weekend and said:

"Regular readers will know how highly I rate Rudiger. The Germany international has been outstanding for Chelsea for some time. He made my team of the season and if he keeps playing the way he is at the moment, he's odds-on to do it again. His performance against a stubborn Leeds, who were to some extent responsible for their own downfall, was quite brilliant.

"There is some speculation Rudiger might still have contractual issues with Chelsea. If that is the case I suggest they solve them very quickly. Stick him in a Manchester United shirt, for example, and suddenly they become a very attractive proposition. In plain language, Chelsea simply cannot afford to lose him – and certainly not to one of their rivals."

Will Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger join Manchester United?

With Antonio Rudiger's contract expiring and the German free to start talks with any club next month, reports have linked Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich with him.

Manchester United are yet to be mentioned in any reliable reports. However, with Ralf Rangnick at the club now, the prospect of Rudiger moving to the Red Devils could be on the cards.

Real Madrid are said to be leading the race for the Chelsea star should he decide to snub their final contract offer and move on a free transfer this summer.

