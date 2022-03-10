"Still alive" - Karim Benzema says Real Madrid will 'never give up' after sensational PSG comeback

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has commented on their comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League.

Benzema, 34, was man of the match as he scored a hat-trick to help Real Madrid overcome PSG in a thrilling affair at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Los Blancos captain commented on the victory, which sees them advance to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Benzema also became the third-highest top goalscorer in Madrid's history.

Speaking after the match he said, (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I'm proud to be third best goalscorer in Real Madrid history but I won't stop, I want to score again and again".

The French striker then touched on his side's capabilities to come back from adversity, saying,

"Real Madrid are still alive and we'll never give up. We've to say thanks to Real Madrid fans, they were special tonight".

Madrid's impressive 3-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night helped them overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg against PSG. It could act as ignition fuel to propel them towards yet another CL trophy.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



"Real Madrid are still alive and we'll never give up. We've to say thanks to Real Madrid fans, they were special tonight". Karim Benzema: "I'm proud to be third best goalscorer in Real Madrid history but I won't stop, I want to score again and again"."Real Madrid are still alive and we'll never give up. We've to say thanks to Real Madrid fans, they were special tonight". Karim Benzema: "I'm proud to be third best goalscorer in Real Madrid history but I won't stop, I want to score again and again". ⚪️⭐️ #RealMadrid"Real Madrid are still alive and we'll never give up. We've to say thanks to Real Madrid fans, they were special tonight". https://t.co/8arOWz9QFA

Real Madrid to build on the victory over PSG

Benzema shone for Madrid on Wednesday night

It seemed difficult for Carlo Ancelotti's side to win the tie after Kylian Mbappe had put PSG 1-0 up with a sweet first-half strike.

Los Blancos were 2-0 down on aggregate and staring at an early exit from a competition they have been so synonymous with.

But Benzema's heroics turned the tie on its head and gave credence to the Frenchman's comments about the La Liga leaders never giving up.

Manchester City also made it through to the last eight in the other game on the night.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool have both advanced to the quarter-finals but its Madrid's impressive comeback that has become the talk of the town.

They showed spirit even when the tie looked dead and Benzema could lead his team to yet another CL trophy come May.

The 13-time European champions are leading the La Liga race this season. The sooner they wrap up the league, the more they can focus on making a deep run in the Champions League.

Madrid boss Ancelotti came under fire for his team's first-leg performance against PSG. But they fought back with spirit in the second leg to oust the French side from the competition.

Edited by Diptanil Roy