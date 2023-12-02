"Still begging their fans", "What an absolute embarrassment" - Fans laugh at Pep Guardiola as he 'begs' Manchester City fans to attend matches

Rival fans have mocked Manchester City after Pep Guardiola urged their fans to attend his side's clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (December 3).

The Cityzens look to get back to winning ways against Spurs after a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at the Etihad last weekend. Erling Haaland gave the hosts the lead, but Trent Alexander-Arnold fired in a late equalizer.

That result left Manchester City second in the Premier League, a point behind leaders Arsenal. It looks to be an intriguing title race potentially between Guardiola's men, the Gunners, and the Merseysiders this season.

Guardiola wanted to hear more from the home fans in their draw against Jurgen Klopp's side. He said (via Sky Sports):

"Yeah, I would like noise. I like noise against Liverpool but okay, it didn’t happen. Do you know what I feel when it doesn’t happen? You have to play better."

The Spanish tactician now pleads with the Etihad faithful to come in their numbers for their clash with Tottenham. He said (via the source above):

"I encourage our fans to come to the stadium because we will have fun."

This was rally cry was met with hilarious responses from several rival fans on social media. One fan called it an embarrassment:

"What an absolute embarrassment that you have to encourage fans to see the Champions of England. No other club struggles to fill their Stadiums."

Another fan found it hysterical:

"Still begging their fans."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Guardiola's demands:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Liverpool reportedly enquire about Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips has grown frustrated at the Etihad.

According to 90min (via CaughtOffside), Liverpool have joined a list of clubs looking to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City. The English midfielder has endured a difficult spell at the Etihad since joining from Leeds United for a reported £42 million in July 2022.

Phillips hasn't started a single Premier League game this season. He's made eight appearances across competitions, without a goal or assist.

The Cityzens man is aware he needs game time ahead of next year's European Championships with Gareth Southgate's England. He could be set for a January departure and he's not short of suitors.

Liverpool are joined by Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Tottenham, and West Ham United in the race for Phillips. He's also garnered interest from abroad, with Serie A giants Juventus and Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund also keeping tabs.

Phillips has five years left on his contract with Manchester City. He was regarded as one of the Premier League's most reliable holding midfielders during his time at Leeds.