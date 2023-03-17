“Still a few better players" - Gabby Agbonlahor lauds Gareth Southgate's decision to not pick Liverpool star for England's Euro 2024 qualifiers squad

Gabby Agbonlahor has lauded England manager Gareth Southgate for his decision to snub Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott for the Three Lions' Euro 2024 qualifiers squad.

The former Aston Villa striker has claimed that the highly-rated midfielder is not yet ready for the Three Lions' senior side.

Gareth Southgate has announced his 25-man England squad for the upcoming UEFA European Championship qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

Liverpool have just one representative in the latest England side declared by Southgate in the form of skipper Jordan Henderson.

Both Harvey Elliott and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been overlooked by the Three Lions boss.

Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Elliott will eventually get his break into the England side but has not yet done enough to warrant a place. He told Football Insider:

"I think it’s the right decision. It’s still too soon for Harvey Elliott. I really like him as a player, and his time will come. There are still a few better players in that midfield area for Southgate to choose."

Agbonlahor has claimed that Elliott could be knocking on the door for a place in the side if he can keep up his progress. The former Aston Villa forward added:

“I think this squad has just come a bit too early. If he finishes this season strongly, then why not bring him in later this year and see what he’s made of ahead of the Euros in 2024?”

Elliott has appeared in all of Liverpool's 40 games across competitions this season, having scored five goals and provided two assists.

The 19-year-old has been a rare shining light for Liverpool in an otherwise forgettable season.

The versatile Englishman has already made more than 100 appearances in senior football to date and looks like a future Liverpool star in the making.

Gareth Southgate details reason for dropping Arsenal and Liverpool stars from the England squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

England manager Gareth Southgate has opened up on his decision to overlook Arsenal's Ben White and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold for his latest squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The Three Lions boss said (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘With Ben… it’s similar with Ben and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] really, the three boys who are in as right full-backs we’ve got them just ahead of those two. We’re blessed in that position with the depth of talent. It’s the hardest position to pick, albeit it’s never straightforward criteria and it’s always shifting around a little bit on form as well."

He added:

‘‘But Kyle and Tripps [Trippier] were obviously the ones who played during the World Cup, started the games during the World Cup, have been consistent, and Reece coming back is another top player. We’ve love to have that depth in every position on the field.’’

White and Alexander-Arnold were both called up to the England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

White left early due to personal reasons while Alexander-Arnold made just one appearance off the bench.

