"Still better to be in our position" - Manchester City star Bernardo Silva sends a warning to Liverpool after Crystal Palace draw

Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva remains bullish about his side’s title hopes by claiming it’s better to be in their position than title contenders Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s side dropped two points against Crystal Palace on Tuesday as they created several openings but couldn’t find the back of the net.

With the draw, Manchester City are now just four points clear of the Reds, having played one game more than them.

The two sides will face off at the Etihad on April 10, and Silva explained that despite a slender advantage over Jurgen Klopp's side, Silva would rather be where Manchester City are at the moment.

Silva told Sky Sports:

“We couldn't score and we should've scored. Nine games to go, but it's still better to be in our position than in Liverpool's and they have to play in our stadium so it's going to be exciting.'

“It's never easy to play at any team away in the Premier League. It's always better to win than draw and we wanted to have an advantage of six points over Liverpool.

The Portuguese ace added that Manchester City controlled the game but the result was frustrating as they couldn’t score.

He said:

“It was a tough game, we played well. I thought we actually controlled well the game apart from one or two times we lost possession and they counter-attacked. They didn't create much. We controlled possession, our counter-attacking. Unfortunately we couldn't score. We should have scored, we didn't. A very frustrating game.”

Manchester City need to find their scoring boots soon with Liverpool on their coattails

Manchester City have dropped points in two of their last four games in the Premier League. They have also failed to find the back of the net in their last two games across all competitions.

Guardiola’s side have been strong defensively, but the absence of a traditional number nine has perhaps had an effect in recent weeks.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have managed to pick up points despite not being at their best.

Liverpool still need to beat Arsenal this Thursday to close the gap on Manchester City to just a point. That’s easier said than done as the Gunners are in fine form at the moment.

