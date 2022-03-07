"Still can’t get my head around that!" - Manchester United legend Gary Neville points out incredible stat and says derby defeat was a 'fitting memorial' to Woodward/Glazer era

Manchester United icon Gary Neville recently took to Twitter to express his disappointment following United's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 47-year-old player-turned-pundit tweeted a photo which showed an astonishing stat of City having 92% possession in the final 15 minutes. This was despite the fact that they were comfortably leading the game.

The former right-back was not pleased with the stat. Neville stated that Manchester City are a much better team than United both on and off the field. He even went on to add that the Red Devils' disastrous performance yesterday depicted the club's problems in the hierarchy as well.

Following the match, here's what Gary Neville tweeted:

"Still can’t get my head around that! However City aren’t just better on the pitch. A new dawn for United with Richard Arnold as CEO and a new manager incoming but yesterday was a fitting memorial to the “Ed Woodward/Glazer“ last 10 years of mismanagement."

Manchester City were utterly dominant throughout the game. Two first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and a second-half brace from Riyad Mahrez were enough for the reigning champions to claim all three points.

Ralf Rangnick's side were much better in the first half, though. They even managed to level the game 1-1 thanks to a stunning goal from Jadon Sancho. However, United's performance dwindled in the second half which saw City secure a comfortable win.

The Red Devils were second best in all the important statistics of the game. They had a mere 30% possession in the entire game and had just five shots in total compared to City's 24.

Manchester United drop out of Champions League positions

Manchester United have fallen out of the Premier League top four following their defeat to Manchester City. Arsenal's win against Watford on Sunday enabled them to leapfrog the Red Devils into fourth position. United are currently fifth in the standings, having accumulated 47 points from 28 matches.

They could find it tough to reclaim the fourth spot based on the current scenario. As things stand, Arsenal are a point ahead of Ralf Rangnick's side and have three games in hand.

Manchester United have yet another important game coming up next week in the race for the Premier League top four. The Red Devils host Tottenham Hotspur on 12 March.

Spurs are currently five points behind United in seventh place. However, Antonio Conte's side also have three games in hand.

