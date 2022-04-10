"Still carries that fear factor" - Danny Murphy urges Jurgen Klopp to keep faith in misfiring Liverpool superstar for Manchester City clash 

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has backed Mohamed Salah to recapture his goalscoring mojo ahead of the Reds' crucial Premier League encounter against Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's side travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on the Cityzens in what could well turn out to be a title-deciding game at the home of the champions.

Salah has scored just once in his last five games across all competitions for Liverpool and largely struggled to emulate his performances from the first half of the season. However, Murphy believes the Egyptian superstar deserves to be named in the starting XI regardless of his lean run in front of goal.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Murphy spoke in detail about Salah's form and cited Michael Owen's example from 2002 to explain exactly why Klopp should keep faith in his talisman.

"Liverpool can beat City without Mo Salah but I wouldn’t leave him out and I don’t think Jurgen Klopp will either. He’s earned the right to stay in the team for what he’s given over a number of years.

"We had a similar situation at Liverpool with Michael Owen in 2002. He was the reigning European Player of the Year but started the season with one goal in nine games and everyone was questioning him ahead of a game at Man City.

"Gerard Houllier kept him in, Michael scored a hat-trick past Peter Schmeichel and ended the season with 28 goals and getting to the World Cup quarter-finals.

"Liverpool have an abundance of attacking talent in Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, but the last player Joao Cancelo will want to see on the teamsheet is Salah. He still carries that fear factor. City’s defenders will be less confident bombing forward if they know Salah is there.

Liverpool and Manchester City once again embroiled in heated title race

Liverpool and Manchester City have been two of the best sides on English soil for the best part of three years now. While the Cityzens lead the way at the top of the table, Liverpool know a win at the Etihad Stadium would help them leapfrog their opponents, with the gap just a solitary point at the summit as things stand.

Both sides have world-class players in abundance and have shown their experience time and again on the grandest stage, but which one of them will come out on top later today? Only time will tell.

