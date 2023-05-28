“Still embarrassing”, “I don’t care” – Manchester United fans hope 30-year-old will be playing last game for club as he starts against Fulham

Manchester United fans are hoping Harry Maguire will be playing his last game for the club today as he was named in the starting XI against Fulham. The Premier League clash is set to take place at Old Trafford on Sunday (May 28).

Harry Maguire has only made 30 appearances in all competitions this season. Manager Erik ten Hag has preferred the likes of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof over him.

The England international has failed to impress when given opportunities to start and was notably at fault during Manchester United's elimination from the UEFA Europa League. His mistake led to Sevilla scoring the first goal in United's 3-0 defeat in the quarter-finals second leg, as they lost the tie 5-2 on aggregate.

Manchester United ensured UEFA Champions League football for next season after their 4-1 win over Chelsea on May 25. For their clash against Fulham, Erik ten Hag has made five changes to his starting XI from their win over the Blues.

David de Gea starts in goal. Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, and Tyrell Malacia have been brought into the defense with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, and Luke Shaw missing out. Victor Lindelof retains his place at centre-back.

The midfield consists of Casemiro, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jadon Sancho, with Antony and Christian Eriksen missing out. Marcus Rashford is the lone striker today.

Manchester United fans aren't impressed after seeing Harry Maguire was named in the starting XI. Some are hoping it's the club captain's final game for the Red Devils. Their reactions on Twitter can be viewed below:

Iseunife The First @Shawnifee



Good luck in the future to him @ManUtd Final game at Man United for Maguire?Good luck in the future to him @ManUtd Final game at Man United for Maguire? 👀Good luck in the future to him

Naldo @NaldoUtd @ManUtd still embarrassing we give Maguire the armband @ManUtd still embarrassing we give Maguire the armband

Masheta Baker @mashetabaker 🏾 @ManUtd I hope this is Maguire's last game in a United shirt. @ManUtd I hope this is Maguire's last game in a United shirt.🙏🏾

Anthony Shannon @AnthonyShannon2 @ManUtd Hope this is Maguire's last game as captain before exiting this summer @ManUtd Hope this is Maguire's last game as captain before exiting this summer

A win for the Red Devils today would ensure a top-three finish in the Premier League with 75 points.

Manchester United captain Harry Magure credits home fans for turning Old Trafford into a 'fortress' this season

Harry Maguire recently credited the Old Trafford faithful for turning the stadium into a fortress this season.

The Red Devils have been stellar at home this season. In their 32 appearances at Old Trafford in all competitions, they have won 26 games, drawn four, and only lost two. Moreover, they are also on a 29-game unbeaten run at home.

They have the chance to make it 30 as they host 10th-placed Fulham on Sunday. In an interview with United Review, Harry Maguire credited the home support (via Manchester United's official website):

"Our fans are so important, they follow us all over the country, home and away. But at Old Trafford, if you’re going to be successful as a team, you need to make sure your home is hard for people to come and get results at, and this season that’s what we’ve done."

He added:

"We know how special it’s been at Old Trafford this season. It’s been a real fortress for us.”

The Red Devils have already won the Carabao Cup this season and have a chance of securing more silverware. They face city rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final next week (June 3).

