"Still no final green light" - Fabrizio Romano says Barcelona 'won't match' Chelsea's £55 million offer for Jules Kounde 

Barcelona are reportedly preparing an opening bid to sign Jules Kounde. However, it will fall short of Chelsea's offer for the Sevilla defender, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Catalan outfit could potentially pip the Blues to sign Kounde this summer. Chelsea have pursued him since Frank Lampard's days at the helm, but it seems like the defender could now stay in La Liga.

However, things could still sway in the Blues' favor if their opening offer for the defender falls short of the £55 million mark. Chelsea's bid is still on Sevilla's table and it is believed that they are the only team in conversation to sign Kounde.

The Frenchman was a rock in Sevilla's defense last season in his 44 appearances across all competitions. He was a reason behind the La Liga side finishing with the best defensive record in the league, conceding only 30 goals.

If Los Nervionense sanction a move for the 23-year-old only on the basis of transfer fees, then the Blues have the upper hand. After all, it seems unlikely that Barcelona will be able to outbid them.

Their financial troubles are no secret and on top of that, Barcelona have made four signings this summer. Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, and Raphinha will all play for Xavi Hernandez's side from next season.

The Blues, meanwhile, are desperate for defensive reinforcements. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have left on free transfers while Cesar Azpilicueta could leave Stamford Bridge this summer. The 32-year old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou this summer, with the Blues setting a £7 million tag on his transfer.

Thiago Silva, as good as he may be, is 37 years old and in the final years of his playing career. Kalidou Koulibaly's arrival from Napoli for £33 million will not be enough for Tuchel to completely rebuild his defense.

Barcelona continue to pester Chelsea in the transfer market

The two teams seem to be coming in each other's way more than they would like this summer. The Blues have already lost Raphinha and Christensen to Xavi's side.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Player already planning travel to Barcelona in order to undergo the medical and sign the contract. Raphinha will sign with Barcelona until June 2027. Five year deal with his agent Deco was agreed almost five months ago - and it made the difference in this crazy saga.Player already planning travel to Barcelona in order to undergo the medical and sign the contract. Raphinha will sign with Barcelona until June 2027. Five year deal with his agent Deco was agreed almost five months ago - and it made the difference in this crazy saga. 🚨🇧🇷 #FCBPlayer already planning travel to Barcelona in order to undergo the medical and sign the contract. https://t.co/NuqRiJIBML

The former Leeds United winger snubbed a move to Stamford Bridge in favor of a move to Camp Nou. Christensen, meanwhile, refused to renew his deal and is now a Barca player.

Chelsea's deal for Kalidou Koulibaly could have also fallen apart if Barcelona had the financial backing. To add to that, the Blues have also been linked with a move for Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman has been courted by Manchester United this summer, with the Red Devils agreeing a fee in the region of £70 million with Barca. However, the Blues are reportedly preparing to outbid United for De Jong's signature.

It remains to be seen how this transfer window ends for both teams. Barcelona seem to have done their business early on while the west Londoners continue to scour the market for players.

Romelu Lukaku's season-long loan to Inter Milan raises another headache for Tuchel. Even if he does sign another defender, a number nine would then seem like the next sensible transfer target.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far