"Still aren't at their fluent best" - Chris Sutton makes bold prediction about Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League clash

Former Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton has predicted a 1-1 draw for the Blues in their upcoming Premier League clash against Brentford.

The London giants, unbeaten under new manager Graham Potter, are currently fourth in the league table, eight points off leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

They are fresh off a 2-0 league win away at Aston Villa, where Mason Mount scored on either side of half-time. But Sutton believes the Blues aren't at their 'fluent best' and may not get the better of Brentford on Wednesday, October 19.

He wrote in his BBC column, predicting a 1-1 draw:

"Chelsea got over the line against Aston Villa on Sunday but it felt like they had to grind that one out."

Sutton said about Brentford:

"I don't really know what to expect from Brentford but they had some of their attacking bite back when they beat Brighton last time out. Another performance like that should get them something this time too, especially if Chelsea still aren't at their fluent best."

Thee Bees are currently ninth in the Premier League table with 13 points under their belt after 10 matches. They got the better of Brighton & Hove Albion at the Gtech Community Stadium in their last league encounter, emerging 2-0 victors thanks to Ivan Toney's brace.

The win over Brighton notably came after a run of three winless games in the league. Brentford will want to build on that in their next match on Wednesday.

Chelsea have won five games on the trot under Potter

Chelsea have so far been unbeaten under new manager Graham Potter, who took over from Thomas Tuchel in September.

Potter's first game in charge was a 1-1 draw against Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League. Since then, the Blues have won their next five matches across competitions.

The run of five wins includes two Champions League victories over AC Milan and league wins over Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa. They looked very impressive in both games against Milan and the clash against Wolves.

Potter's side have a tough run of fixtures coming up, which could provide a better idea of the progress they have made under him. They face all of Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United in their next five league matches.

Chelsea are also scheduled to play Manchester City in the EFL Cup right after the London derby against the Gunners.

