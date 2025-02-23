"Still got enough fuel in his tank", "Respect the master" - Fans hail Real Madrid veteran as he stars in 2-0 win over Girona

Real Madrid fans on X have waxed lyrical about Luka Modric after he had an excellent performance during their 2-0 win over Girona. The two sides faced off in their LaLiga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, February 23.

Ad

Modric made his second start for Los Blancos from his last seven league games and repaid his manager's faith by putting in a Player of the Match performance. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner rolled back the years in the 41st minute, netting a brilliant volley into the top corner from over 25 yards out to break the deadlock. Vinicius Junior then doubled their lead in the 83rd minute with a clinical finish to wrap up all three points.

Ad

Trending

Modric received a match rating of 9.1, per FotMob, completing a match-high 103 passes from an attempted 112 with an accuracy of 92 percent. The 39-year-old Real Madrid veteran also created six chances, won five duels, both his tackles and delivered seven accurate long balls from an attempted 10.

One fan posted:

"Still got enough fuel in his tank "💪🏼🦶🏼✨

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan posted:

"Respect the master player"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"Bow down to the king," one fan commented

"The ones who were comparing him with Kinder de Bueno. Hopefully they have been silenced," another added

"Modric one of the most underrated players," one fan posted

"What a goal and what a player. Not another player like him out there," another chimed in

Ad

How did Real Madrid fare during their 2-0 win over Girona?

Real Madrid returned to winning ways as they secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Girona. They are currently second in the LaLiga table with 54 points from 25 games, behind leaders Barcelona on goal difference.

Los Blancos dominated possession with 63 percent of the ball, completing 634 passes with an accuracy of 94 percent. In comparison, the visitors had 37 percent possession and completed 349 passes with an accuracy of 91 percent.

Ad

Real Madrid outclassed Girona up front as well, landing 22 shots in total with five being on target. They hit the post once and created three big chances with an xG of 2.18. Meanwhile, Girona mustered six shots in total with two being on target (xG of 0.45).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on February 23, 2025, at 11:30 PM IST. They are subject to change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback