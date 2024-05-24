"Still got a job but for how much longer?" - WWE SmackDown commentator trolls Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag 

WWE commentator Wade Barrett took a dig at speculation over Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United on Friday night's episode of SmackDown (May 24). The Dutch coach looks to be headed for the Old Trafford exit door despite his side facing Manchester City in the FA Cup final tomorrow.

Barrett was covering SmackDown ahead of WWE's King & Queen of the Ring PLE. The Bloodline were making their entrance and the British commentator compared the Wiseman Paul Heyman's current situation to Ten Hag's:

"Paul Heyman is basically The Bloodline's answer to Manchester United's Erik ten Hag. Still got a job but for how much longer?"

Heyman has been dealing with a new Tribal Chief in Solo Sikoa who has taken control of the Bloodline during Roman Reigns' absence. The WWE Hall of Famer could be kicked out of the group.

Ten Hag is in a similar situation with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS calling the shots at Old Trafford. Reports claim the British billionaire has decided to sack the Dutchman and even informed him weeks ago.

The former Ajax coach will lead Manchester United out at Wembley against City tomorrow. His future has been the subject of speculation for several months with the Red Devils finishing eighth in the league.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola gives his take on Ten Hag's situation at Manchester United

Pep Guardiola defended Erik ten Hag.

Pep Guardiola weighed in on Ten Hag's situation at Manchester United ahead of the Manchester Derby in the FA Cup final. The City boss acknowledged the need to win at big clubs like the two cross-city rivals (via Sports Mole):

"In big clubs like United, City, when you don't win you are always in trouble. I would be in trouble if we didn't win."

Ten Hag oversaw a third-place finish and a Carabao Cup triumph in his debut season in charge at Old Trafford. He previously worked with Guardiola at Bayern Munich as an assistant coach.

Guardiola praised Ten Hag and defended the Dutchman by agreeing with his argument that injuries have wrecked United's season:

"[Ten Hag] has done many good things, I have huge respect for his job in the past and now at United. I completely agree when I listen to him when he says they have not had a full squad this season and had a lot of injuries."

Ten Hag arrived at Manchester United in July 2022 after an impressive reign at Eredivisie giants Ajax. He's overseen 67 wins in 113 games but tomorrow could be his final game in charge.