"Still not at the heights of them" - When Didier Drogba named 2 footballers he thought were better than Lionel Messi

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba spoke about Lionel Messi in 2018, claiming that the Argentine legend was not better than Diego Maradona and Pele. He admitted that the Barcelona legend was close to reaching the same level and would always be one of the best, even if he stopped playing without winning a FIFA World Cup.

Speaking 4 years before Messi won the World Cup in Qatar, Drogba claimed that Messi did not need the trophy to be placed among the best in the history of the game. However, he said that the Argentine was not at the same level as Maradona and Pele, saying (via Sports Illustrated)

"Messi could stop now and he would already have done a lot for football. To win a World Cup would make him even more legendary. He's an extraordinary player! He's still not at the heights of Maradona and Pele, but he's not far away."

Messi spoke about Chelsea during his time at Barcelona and claimed that some players hated the Premier League side more than Real Madrid. He said (via Sky Sports):

"There are players here who hate Chelsea more than Real Madrid. I never thought I would hear myself say that. I also never thought I would see something worse than the Boca and River Plate rivalry or Brazil v Argentina - but this is. We would rather play Arsenal, Manchester United or anyone else than be on the pitch with Chelsea."

Lionel Messi faced Didier Drogba eight times in his career, and won just once, a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge in the 2005/06 season. Their last meeting was in the famous 2012 clash, when Fernando Torres scored a late goal to take Chelsea into the UEFA Champions League final with a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou.

Diego Maradona once claimed Lionel Messi was not a leader

Diego Maradona spoke to Fox Sports in 2018 and claimed that Lionel Messi is a great player, but not a leader. He admitted that the Argentine was the best in the world along with Cristiano Ronaldo and said (via ESPN):

"Messi's a great player, but he's not a leader. He does give his all on the pitch, but before speaking to his teammates, he'll play on the PlayStation. Then, on the field, he wants to be the leader. He's the best in the world with Cristiano [Ronaldo]. It's difficult for me to say, but it's pointless trying to make a leader out of someone who goes to the toilet 20 times before a game. That's obvious."

"Let's not turn him into a god anymore. There is Messi at Barcelona and then another Messi with Argentina. I wouldn't call Messi [to play for Argentina again], but never say never. You have to take the pressure off him. Take the leadership away from Messi, as we want him to be Messi, which he wouldn't be."

Lionel Messi went on to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has won the Copa America twice in his career.

