"Still life in the old GOAT" - Gary Lineker wowed by Lionel Messi's assist for PSG superstar in 3-1 win against Maccabi Haifa

Barcelona legend Gary Lineker was wowed by Lionel Messi following his assist in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on September 14.

Lionel Messi has started the season off in scintillating form, managing five goals and eight assists in 10 appearances.

He was the star of the show for PSG's win over Maccabi, grabbing himself a goal and an assist.

It was his delicate pass to Kylian Mbappe for the Parisans' second of which Lineker was most impressed.

Reacting to the Argentine's brilliance, the former Tottenham Hotspur striker wrote on Twitter:

"Another goal for (Mbappe). Another goal created by Messi, who’s had more assists in 2022 than any player in Europe’s top 5 leagues. Still life in the old (goat)."

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker . Another goal for @KMbappe . Another goal created by Messi, who’s had more assists in 2022 than any player in Europe’s top 5 leagues. Still life in the old Another goal for @KMbappe. Another goal created by Messi, who’s had more assists in 2022 than any player in Europe’s top 5 leagues. Still life in the old 🐐.

Messi dug PSG out of a hole in the 37th minute against Maccabi, slotting home from close range. The Argentine was the provider for Mbappe in the 68th minute.

The Israeli opponents put up a strong effort but Messi's brilliance swept them away.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be eyeing European glory having not won the Champions League in seven years.

PSG are among the favorites to win this year's competition with good reason.

They now sit joint-top of Group H with Benfica on six points.

Lionel Messi sets two new Champions League records

Lionel Messi is striking gold for the Parisians

Lionel Messi's goal against Maccabi means he has now scored 39 clubs in the Champions League.

Longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo had scored against 38 European clubs.

The Argentine has now scored more goals against different opposition than any other player.

Maccabi are also the first Israeli club that Messi has scored against.

This means that he has scored against at least one club from all 19 different nations he has faced in Europe's elite club competition.

It is the 18th consecutive season that the former Barcelona forward has scored in the Champions League.

The records keep on coming for the magician as he continues to wow fans with his extraordinary performances despite his age.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Lionel Messi becomes the first player in history to score for 18 consecutive Champions League seasons. Lionel Messi becomes the first player in history to score for 18 consecutive Champions League seasons. https://t.co/uxwAknp2x3

The Argentine is now settled in Paris and seems to be back to his usual best that saw him become a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner at Barca.

Next up for PSG is a trip to Parc Olympique Lyonnais to face Lyon on September 18 in what will be a huge clash.

The Parc des Princes faithful will be hoping Messi's red-hot form continues against Lyon this weekend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett